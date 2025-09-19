W.H. Stiles Fish Camp to close at Ponce City Market, Thai restaurant to take its place

“I think it’s just as important … to know when to close restaurants,” she said. “It’s part of (the) business.”

Celebrated restaurateur Anne Quatrano’s seafood restaurant W.H. Stiles Fish Camp will close at the end of September in Ponce City Market.

“I think it’s just as important … to know when to close restaurants,” she said. “It’s part of (the) business.”

Quatrano told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that Fish Camp was approaching the end of its 10-year lease, and with her forthcoming breakfast and lunch restaurant Summerland Cafe , “I just think it’s the right time, and it’s a great transition.”

Quatrano opened Fish Camp in 2015 as a counter-service operation on the ground floor of Ponce City Market’s Central Food Hall. It was one of the original restaurants to open in Ponce’s Central Food Hall and offers a raw bar, sandwiches, salads and po’boys.

Terminal 26, a Thai street food restaurant inspired by the country’s floating markets, will take its place, according to a news release. It comes from restaurateur Niki Pattharakositkul and sister Tanya, the former of whom operates nine locations of 26 Thai as well as Pink Lotus in west Midtown and Blackjack Bar Tapas in Midtown .

Her chef Faye Poon and most of the staff will transition over to Star Provisions until Summerland Cafe opens. Some of the dishes from Fish Camp will also make appearances at Star Provisions, like the lobster roll, the shrimp po'boy and possibly the fish sandwich. "We were so happy to be part of it for 10 years," Quatrano said. "It's going to be a great home for somebody else, somebody new."

A rendering of Thai seafood restaurant Terminal 26, which will open next year in Ponce City Market in the space currently occupied by W.H. Stiles Fish Camp. (Courtesy of Terminal 26)

What to expect from Terminal 26

When Terminal 26 opens next spring, seafood won’t be lost to Ponce City Market. The restaurant will focus on traditional and reimagined Thai seafood dishes. It’s modeled after Thailand’s floating markets with the theme of “street food on water,” according to the news release.

Patrons can expect dishes like Thai boat noodles; a Bangkok oyster omelet made with a crispy-chewy egg and rice flour pancake topped with oysters; crispy turmeric fried chicken; raw oysters with nam jim mignonette; grilled jumbo river prawns with chile-lime vinaigrette; and desserts like khanom krok, warm coconut-rice pancakes served with seasonal toppings.