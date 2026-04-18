Michelin-starred Spring’s limited reopening, more from Atlanta’s dining scene
Check out the expansions, chef honors and new restaurant openings happening across the metro area.
Roasted wagyu picanha with Chinese broccoli and chili sabayon is beautifully plated at Spring in Marietta. The fine-dining restaurant, which shut down last year for renovations, announced this week that it has reopened in a limited capacity. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2025)
A fine-dining restaurant announced it was back open, a beloved chef was recognized by the state Legislature, a popular restaurant announced an expansion and more Atlanta restaurant scene happenings from the past week.
Now operating with a slightly reduced seat count, Spring is once again serving the tightly-focused, ingredient-driven cuisine that made it the only restaurant outside the Perimeter to earn a Michelin Star. The decorated restaurant will celebrate its 10th anniversary in May, So said.
The new Saints + Council will be much larger than the first restaurant, with about an 8,000-square-foot, free-standing structure and more than 300 total seats, Pitts said. He described an almost resort-like build-out, with limestone and plaster walls, a cloister-like central courtyard and three different wood-burning fireplaces.
The food and beverage menus will remain largely the same as the original Saints + Council, Pitts said, though he plans for the new location to have a wood-fired grill in the kitchen.
Pitts said a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for May and the new restaurant should open early next year.
Chef Deborah VanTrece, who runs Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Oreatha’s at the Point, was recently honored by the Georgia House of Representatives. (Jenni Girtman/Atlanta Event Photography)
VanTrece recognized in Georgia House
Atlanta chef Deborah VanTrece was honored by the Georgia House of Representatives with a resolution commending her contributions to the state’s culinary culture. The resolution was adopted on March 4, according to the Georgia General Assembly website, though VanTrece shared the news just this week.
VanTrece, who runs Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Oreatha’s at the Point, was commended for her long career in Atlanta’s restaurant scene and her TV show, Global Soul Kitchen on FYI Network.
Porsche restaurant hires new chef
A new executive chef is in the driver’s seat at Restaurant 356 at the Porsche Experience Center in southwest Atlanta, according to company representatives.
Chef Kristol Bryant, a Philadelphia native, has brought a long resume and a penchant for French-Asian fusion cuisine to the trackside restaurant. She is known for winning “Chopped,” the cooking competition show on Food Network.
Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style brunch chain, will open its second Georgia location in Peachtree City on April 24. The brunch chain’s founders, Chad and Lauren Coulter, are both from Georgia, according to a news release.
J. Alexander’s will open at The Battery on April 27, the fine-dining chain announced in a news release. The unique location will be the first with a garage-door-style opening in the bar area to serve customers during Atlanta Braves game days or other events.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.
Henri Hollis is a restaurant critic and food reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, where he covers Atlanta’s restaurants, chefs and dining culture. As part of the AJC’s Food & Dining team, he reviews new restaurants, reports on industry trends and explores metro Atlanta’s culinary scene through the neighborhoods and people that shape it.