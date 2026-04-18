Food & Dining Michelin-starred Spring’s limited reopening, more from Atlanta’s dining scene Check out the expansions, chef honors and new restaurant openings happening across the metro area. Roasted wagyu picanha with Chinese broccoli and chili sabayon is beautifully plated at Spring in Marietta. The fine-dining restaurant, which shut down last year for renovations, announced this week that it has reopened in a limited capacity. (Henri Hollis/AJC 2025)

By Henri Hollis 13 minutes ago Share

A fine-dining restaurant announced it was back open, a beloved chef was recognized by the state Legislature, a popular restaurant announced an expansion and more Atlanta restaurant scene happenings from the past week. Spring sneakily reopens in Marietta Acclaimed Marietta fine-dining restaurant Spring, which shut down last year for renovations, announced this week on social media that it has reopened in a limited capacity.

In fact, the restaurant quietly reopened in February, though the news was not widely shared, chef and owner Brian So told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. Chef Brian So stands in his Marietta home kitchen with one of his favorite pugs, Freddie. So says his fine-dining restaurant, Spring, quietly reopened in February. (Chris Hunt for the AJC 2023) So spoke candidly about the difficult process of expanding the Spring’s footprint in its current space, located in a historic building just off Marietta Square. “We love the space itself, we just need a little bit more,” So said.

Spring’s total footprint is less than 1,000 square feet, he added. The project has faced delays and So said they’ve considered moving to a different space nearby.

Spring’s closure was initially timed to coincide with the debut of its much more casual sister restaurant, Spring 2nd Branch, which opened in October. But with the new restaurant up and running and renovations stalled at the original Spring, So said he and his team decided not to let the space sit dormant. Now operating with a slightly reduced seat count, Spring is once again serving the tightly-focused, ingredient-driven cuisine that made it the only restaurant outside the Perimeter to earn a Michelin Star. The decorated restaurant will celebrate its 10th anniversary in May, So said. 36 Mill St., Marietta. 678-540-2777, springmarietta.com. A second location of Saints + Council will open at Perimeter Mall in early 2027. (Courtesy of William Pitts) Saints + Council expanding to second location Spur Hospitality will open a second location of Saints + Council at Perimeter Mall, owner William Pitts told the AJC.

Spur grew out of the original Saints + Council at Colony Square. The hospitality group also opened the Oaxacan-themed restaurant Cuevacia in January and recently brought in one of Atlanta’s most experienced chefs, Ian Winslade, as its culinary director. The new Saints + Council will be much larger than the first restaurant, with about an 8,000-square-foot, free-standing structure and more than 300 total seats, Pitts said. He described an almost resort-like build-out, with limestone and plaster walls, a cloister-like central courtyard and three different wood-burning fireplaces. The food and beverage menus will remain largely the same as the original Saints + Council, Pitts said, though he plans for the new location to have a wood-fired grill in the kitchen. Pitts said a groundbreaking ceremony is planned for May and the new restaurant should open early next year. Chef Deborah VanTrece, who runs Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Oreatha’s at the Point, was recently honored by the Georgia House of Representatives. (Jenni Girtman/Atlanta Event Photography)

VanTrece recognized in Georgia House Atlanta chef Deborah VanTrece was honored by the Georgia House of Representatives with a resolution commending her contributions to the state’s culinary culture. The resolution was adopted on March 4, according to the Georgia General Assembly website, though VanTrece shared the news just this week. VanTrece, who runs Twisted Soul Cookhouse & Pours and Oreatha’s at the Point, was commended for her long career in Atlanta’s restaurant scene and her TV show, Global Soul Kitchen on FYI Network. Porsche restaurant hires new chef A new executive chef is in the driver’s seat at Restaurant 356 at the Porsche Experience Center in southwest Atlanta, according to company representatives. Chef Kristol Bryant, a Philadelphia native, has brought a long resume and a penchant for French-Asian fusion cuisine to the trackside restaurant. She is known for winning “Chopped,” the cooking competition show on Food Network. 1 Porsche Drive, Atlanta. 770-290-4356, restaurant356.com.

New restaurant openings and announcements Biscuit Belly, a Southern-style brunch chain, will open its second Georgia location in Peachtree City on April 24. The brunch chain’s founders, Chad and Lauren Coulter, are both from Georgia, according to a news release. 238 City Circle, Peachtree City. 678-729-6820, biscuitbelly.com. J. Alexander’s will open at The Battery on April 27, the fine-dining chain announced in a news release. The unique location will be the first with a garage-door-style opening in the bar area to serve customers during Atlanta Braves game days or other events. 455 Legends Place, Atlanta. 470-361-0644, jalexanders.com. Tenku Sushi will open at the Avenue East Cobb in Marietta at the end of the month. (Courtesy of Ben Farnham/Tenku Sushi)