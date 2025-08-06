Food & Dining
Food & Dining

Butcher shop by day, Kinship is launching fine dining pop-up by night

Twelve-course tasting menu will take inspiration from ‘the people, ingredients and community of the American South.’
The Kin pop-up experience is designed to be highly intimate and personalized, with only four seats set up along the counter. The full experience is $325 per person, inclusive of beverage pairings. (Courtesy of Dave Crawford)

Credit: Dave Crawford

Credit: Dave Crawford

The Kin pop-up experience is designed to be highly intimate and personalized, with only four seats set up along the counter. The full experience is $325 per person, inclusive of beverage pairings. (Courtesy of Dave Crawford)
By
0 minutes ago

For the past four years, the space at 1019 Virginia Ave. has been home to neighborhood butcher shop, boutique grocery store and coffee bar Kinship Butcher & Sundry. This week, owners Myles Moody and Rachel Pack announced the shop will also be the site for an after-hours fine dining pop-up concept called Kin.

With Kin (pronounced “kin”, but spelled k|n by the owners), Moody and Pack will cull from their fine dining backgrounds to launch a 12-course tasting menu on select Fridays and Saturdays each month beginning in September. The menu will take inspiration from “the people, ingredients and community of the American South,” according to a news release, with each dish telling a story through “technical precision and hyperlocal ingredients.”

The experience is designed to be highly intimate and personalized, with only four seats set up along the counter. The full experience is $325 per person, inclusive of beverage pairings. Each dinner will begin at 8:30 p.m., after Kinship closes for the day, and will last 2½ hours.

A seat at the counter won’t be easy to come by. Reservations via Resy opened on Tuesday but sold out through 2025 in four hours, Pack said. Bookings for 2026 are expected to be released in December.

The 12-course tasting menu will feature local, peak season ingredients. A preview of the menu included a course of Georgia royal red shrimp with sungold tomatoes, fermented strawberry and bay laurel. (Courtesy of Dave Crawford)

Credit: Dave Crawford

icon to expand image

Credit: Dave Crawford

During a recent preview of the experience, Moody unveiled a progression of highly composed, seasonally driven dishes. It began with a summer tart of preserved chamomile and herbs followed by a raw oyster topped with fermented green tomato and capered coriander. There was Georgia royal red shrimp with Sungold tomatoes, fermented strawberry and bay laurel; quail with summer corn and grilled cream; dry-aged beef with fairytale eggplant and preserved roselle; and many others — ending with a mignardise of sweet bites. Guests also were handed takeaway gifts of a home-made candle and the evening’s menu tucked inside a handsewn paper slipcase.

Owners Myles Moody and Rachel Park are using antique plateware and servingware they have collected through the years as part of their intimate four-seat pop-up experience. (Courtesy of Dave Crawford)

Credit: Dave Crawfor

icon to expand image

Credit: Dave Crawfor

As Moody, with the assistance of two sous chefs, worked behind the butcher counter to prepare each course, Pack handled front-of-house duties, resetting the counter, pouring the low-intervention wines that will be the focus of her curated pairings (which can also accommodate nonalcoholic requests), and discussing the provenance and stories behind ingredients, plateware, silverware and beverages.

Moody and Pack both hail from fine-dining backgrounds. Moody, an Atlanta native, began his cooking career at Holeman & Finch and Restaurant Eugene. He then moved to New York to work his way through Michelin-starred kitchens Blue Hill, Eleven Madison Park, and Scandinavian restaurant Aska in Brooklyn, where he met Pack. They worked there — with Moody as chef de cuisine and Pack as general manager and beverage director — until the pandemic upended the restaurant industry. The couple returned to Moody’s hometown in 2020 to open Kinship Butcher & Sundry.

Chef Myles Moody and sommelier Rachel Pack are launching an afterhours fine dining pop-up at their Kinship Butcher & Sundry in Virginia-Highland. (Courtesy of Kathryn Ann Waller)

Credit: Kathryn Ann Waller

icon to expand image

Credit: Kathryn Ann Waller

“Even before we moved to Atlanta, we always wanted a fine dining restaurant,” Moody told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.

The pop-up is the first step in that direction. To that end, the couple has formed Pack Hospitality, a brand for their future culinary-minded projects. One of those is to cultivate their own produce for use at Kin. The couple currently tends two small plots at Tapestry Garden in Ormewood Park. However, in January they will assume the lease for the garden with plans to build out Under Acre Farm and hire a farm manager. “It’s a way to get our hands in the dirt,” Moody said.

“We also have plans for a casual restaurant and potentially other locations for Kinship across the state eventually,” Moody said. “That’s like a 10, 20 year plan,” he added. “I’ve seen a lot of businesses and restaurateurs expand a little bit too quickly, and I feel like quality suffers. I don’t ever want to deliver our guests anything other than the best of what we can offer. So we would rather take our time and do it right than do everything all at once.”

“We want to grow responsibly,” Park added. “It took four years for us to start these fine dining pop-ups, even though that was our intention from day one. We want to move carefully and respectfully.”

About the Author

Ligaya Figueras is the AJC's senior editor for Food & Dining. Prior to joining the AJC in 2015, she was the executive editor for St. Louis-based culinary magazine Sauce. She has worked in the publishing industry since 1999 and holds degrees from St. Louis University and the University of Michigan.

Follow Ligaya Figueras on facebookFollow Ligaya Figueras on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

Big Softie’s soft-serve ice cream offerings include classics like vanilla, pictured here with toppings, plus vegan-free options. (Courtesy of Big Softie)

Credit: Courtesy of Big Softie

Big Softie coming to Old Fourth Ward, Little Tart headed to Candler Park

Big Softie will open a walk-up window this month near the Eastside Beltline in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Next year, a Little Tart Bakeshop is headed to Candler Park.

Truth Be Told brings chef-driven tasting menu and cocktails to Roswell

Cocktail bar and restaurant Truth Be Told opened in July at 1104 Canton St. just outside downtown Roswell with a tasting menu, wine and cocktails.

Paula Deen closes 2 Savannah restaurants, plus more dining news from the coast

The celebrity restauranteur and her sons Jamie and Bobby announced The Lady & Sons and The Chicken Box had served their final guests on Thursday.

The Latest

Big Softie’s soft-serve ice cream offerings include classics like vanilla, pictured here with toppings, plus vegan-free options. (Courtesy of Big Softie)

Credit: Courtesy of Big Softie

Big Softie coming to Old Fourth Ward, Little Tart headed to Candler Park

RECIPE

Italian recipe offers a delicious option for zucchini flatbread

RECIPE

Tomato and Serrano Grits Cakes are an Agave specialty you can make at home

Featured

Fort Stewart was placed under a lockdown Wednesday morning.

Credit: RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM

LIVE UPDATES

5 soldiers shot at Fort Stewart in SE Georgia, officials say

The U.S. Army base was placed under lockdown at about 11 a.m.

2m ago

Michael Thurmond enters Ga. governor’s race pledging to be ‘bridge builder’

The former DeKalb County chief executive said he sees himself as a problem-solving “bridge builder” who can create bipartisan coalitions to counter President Trump’s policies.

Roblox faces flood of sexploitation lawsuits from parents

A DeKalb County mother has sued online gaming company Roblox alleging it puts profit before safety and allows predators to groom and exploit children.