For the past four years, the space at 1019 Virginia Ave. has been home to neighborhood butcher shop, boutique grocery store and coffee bar Kinship Butcher & Sundry. This week, owners Myles Moody and Rachel Pack announced the shop will also be the site for an after-hours fine dining pop-up concept called Kin.
With Kin (pronounced “kin”, but spelled k|n by the owners), Moody and Pack will cull from their fine dining backgrounds to launch a 12-course tasting menu on select Fridays and Saturdays each month beginning in September. The menu will take inspiration from “the people, ingredients and community of the American South,” according to a news release, with each dish telling a story through “technical precision and hyperlocal ingredients.”
The experience is designed to be highly intimate and personalized, with only four seats set up along the counter. The full experience is $325 per person, inclusive of beverage pairings. Each dinner will begin at 8:30 p.m., after Kinship closes for the day, and will last 2½ hours.
A seat at the counter won’t be easy to come by. Reservations via Resy opened on Tuesday but sold out through 2025 in four hours, Pack said. Bookings for 2026 are expected to be released in December.
Credit: Dave Crawford
Credit: Dave Crawford
During a recent preview of the experience, Moody unveiled a progression of highly composed, seasonally driven dishes. It began with a summer tart of preserved chamomile and herbs followed by a raw oyster topped with fermented green tomato and capered coriander. There was Georgia royal red shrimp with Sungold tomatoes, fermented strawberry and bay laurel; quail with summer corn and grilled cream; dry-aged beef with fairytale eggplant and preserved roselle; and many others — ending with a mignardise of sweet bites. Guests also were handed takeaway gifts of a home-made candle and the evening’s menu tucked inside a handsewn paper slipcase.
Credit: Dave Crawfor
Credit: Dave Crawfor
As Moody, with the assistance of two sous chefs, worked behind the butcher counter to prepare each course, Pack handled front-of-house duties, resetting the counter, pouring the low-intervention wines that will be the focus of her curated pairings (which can also accommodate nonalcoholic requests), and discussing the provenance and stories behind ingredients, plateware, silverware and beverages.
Moody and Pack both hail from fine-dining backgrounds. Moody, an Atlanta native, began his cooking career at Holeman & Finch and Restaurant Eugene. He then moved to New York to work his way through Michelin-starred kitchens Blue Hill, Eleven Madison Park, and Scandinavian restaurant Aska in Brooklyn, where he met Pack. They worked there — with Moody as chef de cuisine and Pack as general manager and beverage director — until the pandemic upended the restaurant industry. The couple returned to Moody’s hometown in 2020 to open Kinship Butcher & Sundry.
Credit: Kathryn Ann Waller
Credit: Kathryn Ann Waller
“Even before we moved to Atlanta, we always wanted a fine dining restaurant,” Moody told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution.
The pop-up is the first step in that direction. To that end, the couple has formed Pack Hospitality, a brand for their future culinary-minded projects. One of those is to cultivate their own produce for use at Kin. The couple currently tends two small plots at Tapestry Garden in Ormewood Park. However, in January they will assume the lease for the garden with plans to build out Under Acre Farm and hire a farm manager. “It’s a way to get our hands in the dirt,” Moody said.
“We also have plans for a casual restaurant and potentially other locations for Kinship across the state eventually,” Moody said. “That’s like a 10, 20 year plan,” he added. “I’ve seen a lot of businesses and restaurateurs expand a little bit too quickly, and I feel like quality suffers. I don’t ever want to deliver our guests anything other than the best of what we can offer. So we would rather take our time and do it right than do everything all at once.”
“We want to grow responsibly,” Park added. “It took four years for us to start these fine dining pop-ups, even though that was our intention from day one. We want to move carefully and respectfully.”
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Courtesy of Big Softie
Big Softie coming to Old Fourth Ward, Little Tart headed to Candler Park
Big Softie will open a walk-up window this month near the Eastside Beltline in the Old Fourth Ward neighborhood. Next year, a Little Tart Bakeshop is headed to Candler Park.
Truth Be Told brings chef-driven tasting menu and cocktails to Roswell
Cocktail bar and restaurant Truth Be Told opened in July at 1104 Canton St. just outside downtown Roswell with a tasting menu, wine and cocktails.
Paula Deen closes 2 Savannah restaurants, plus more dining news from the coast
The celebrity restauranteur and her sons Jamie and Bobby announced The Lady & Sons and The Chicken Box had served their final guests on Thursday.
Featured
Credit: RYON HORNE / RHORNE@AJC.COM
5 soldiers shot at Fort Stewart in SE Georgia, officials say
The U.S. Army base was placed under lockdown at about 11 a.m.
Michael Thurmond enters Ga. governor’s race pledging to be ‘bridge builder’
The former DeKalb County chief executive said he sees himself as a problem-solving “bridge builder” who can create bipartisan coalitions to counter President Trump’s policies.
Roblox faces flood of sexploitation lawsuits from parents
A DeKalb County mother has sued online gaming company Roblox alleging it puts profit before safety and allows predators to groom and exploit children.