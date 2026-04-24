Education Emory University bans law student after threatening messages Classmates argue the school did not take their safety concerns seriously. Local attorneys stood outside of the law school at Emory University on Thursday, April 23, 2026, in a show of solidarity with students after a classmate was banned from campus for allegedly writing threatening emails and disturbing social media posts. (Jason Armesto/AJC)

By Jason Armesto 1 hour ago Share

Emory University’s law school is facing blowback from some student organizations and other groups for its handling of a series of misogynistic and disturbing social media posts attributed to a student. In a show of support for students, local attorneys, the Georgia NAACP and others gathered outside the Atlanta law school Thursday afternoon to condemn Emory’s response to the posts as well as emails that made some classmates fear for their safety.

“If it doesn’t get handled right this time, what’s going to happen next time?” former Atlanta city councilmember Derrick Boazman told the crowd. “When you don’t deal with the hate speech, you can expect a hate crime, and all of the ingredients are present in these emails, and the response should be immediate, swift and decisive.” Amid the criticism, Emory issued a statement Thursday morning saying the student had been barred from campus since January. Following a thorough review, according to the school, the individual “is no longer associated with the university.” It added that Emory “will continue to provide heightened security for the remainder of the semester,” including more police and security guards. Law student Greear Webb said there was more security at the building Thursday than he’d ever seen before. But he and classmates remain critical of the school’s response, claiming it did not address many of their concerns for months. “Students would like the university, including the law school, to be more proactive and to address these issues as they’re bubbling up, not waiting until they boil over,” said Webb.

The banned student had been under investigation since at least January. According to a Jan. 10 email sent by Dean Richard Freer to students, one of whom shared it with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the school found the LinkedIn posts concerning enough that it heightened security measures and briefly permitted professors to hold classes online.

But in the days and months that followed, students said the school did not deliver on its safety promises. And their concerns only deepened earlier this month when a March email began circulating at the law school. The email, shared with the AJC by a law student, contained a racial slur 13 times and included a violent threat. The Black Law Students Association sent a letter to the administration last week, claiming the student had been “emboldened by a lack of institutional accountability.” His language, they wrote in the letter sent to the AJC by a student, had turned “from insidious statements to violent ideations.” The banned student has not been identified by the private university, which declined to comment when asked by the AJC if he’d been expelled. Federal privacy laws limit what universities can share about individual students, a point Freer noted in an email to students last week. He assured them that the matter was “being addressed with the seriousness that conduct of this nature requires.” He added that the law school had increased security through the end of the school year. Days after receiving Freer’s Jan. 10 email, the Emory Law Student Bar Association accused administrators “of glaring oversights and unfulfilled guarantees.” Students said they were frustrated to find the promised security measures, such as an increased police presence, were not in place. “Several students reported less security on campus than there had been before the campus safety concerns,” wrote the SBA. The letter was shared with the AJC by a student. Local attorneys outside of the Emory University School of Law end their demonstration with a prayer on Thursday, April 23, 2026. The group criticized the school for how it handled a series of disturbing social media posts and threatening emails from a student. (Jason Armesto/AJC)

Freer wrote in January that to get into the law school, students and faculty would need to carry their Emory identification cards. He also said there would be an enhanced police presence, including officers on patrol. But according to the SBA letter, people were able to enter the building without identification and students reported seeing no security guards at main entry points, even after complaining to administrators. Similarly, the Black Law Students Association said last week the main doors through which students enter the school “are now often unguarded during the day” and that heightened security measures the school employed before spring break “no longer exist.” “There are now multiple opportunities for unidentified individuals to enter the law school building undetected,” wrote the BLSA. The school did not specify which of the student’s social media posts originally prompted the investigation. But posts reviewed by the AJC repeatedly included the phrase “#DontBelieveWomen” and said campus police had visited his apartment “for speech that some reported to the police as ‘concerning.’” The AJC messaged the student whose name is listed on the social media posts. The student did not respond.