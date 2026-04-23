Food & Dining Acclaimed fine-dining restaurant Lazy Betty loses co-executive chef Chef Aaron Phillips says he is grateful for his time at the Midtown fine-dining institution. Chef Aaron Phillips (right) has left Lazy Betty, the restaurant he co-founded with chef Ron Hsu (left). (File/AJC)

By Henri Hollis 1 hour ago Share

Chef Aaron Philips, one-half of the chef duo that led Midtown fine-dining institution Lazy Betty to wide acclaim, has left the restaurant. Phillips’ exit was confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by chef Ron Hsu, the other chef behind Lazy Betty. He did not provide further details.

In a phone interview, Phillips said he was grateful for his time at Lazy Betty, and noted that he retains an ownership stake in the restaurant. Because he remains linked to the company, there was little he could share about the situation. Phillips said he’s looking forward to the future. “I’ve made amazing relationships with all types of people since I moved to Atlanta,” he told the AJC. The lack of public details has led many contacts to reach out to Phillips out of concern, he said, but he emphasized that the separation was a business matter, not the result of any personal issues.