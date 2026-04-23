Acclaimed fine-dining restaurant Lazy Betty loses co-executive chef

Chef Aaron Philips, one-half of the chef duo that led Midtown fine-dining institution Lazy Betty to wide acclaim, has left the restaurant.
Phillips’ exit was confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution by chef Ron Hsu, the other chef behind Lazy Betty. He did not provide further details.
In a phone interview, Phillips said he was grateful for his time at Lazy Betty, and noted that he retains an ownership stake in the restaurant. Because he remains linked to the company, there was little he could share about the situation.
Phillips said he’s looking forward to the future.
“I’ve made amazing relationships with all types of people since I moved to Atlanta,” he told the AJC.
The lack of public details has led many contacts to reach out to Phillips out of concern, he said, but he emphasized that the separation was a business matter, not the result of any personal issues.
“I’m OK. I’m happy. My family is good,” Phillips said.
Hsu and Phillips met while working together at Le Bernardin in New York, widely recognized as one of the world’s best restaurants. The two reconnected in Atlanta to open Lazy Betty in Candler Park in 2019. Together, Hsu and Phillips were named James Beard Award semifinalists in the Best Chef: Southeast category, and the restaurant was a Best New Restaurant finalist in 2020.
After several years at its original space on DeKalb Avenue, Lazy Betty moved to a prominent Midtown location at the corner of Peachtree and 10th streets.
Since the 2024 move, Lazy Betty earned a rare 4-star review (the maximum at the time) from the AJC and was ranked No. 3 on 2025’s list of the 50 best restaurants in Atlanta. The restaurant also won a Michelin Star in 2023, which it has retained every year since.
Hsu, who formerly used the title culinary director, is now listed as executive chef and owner on the Lazy Betty website.
In addition to Phillips, chef de cuisine Austin Goetzman and several other employees who were previously listed on the page have been removed.