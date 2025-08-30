The new menu is available from 5-7 p.m. Tuesday-Saturday, and it’s designed for guests with evening plans who need a timely meal, according to a news release.

The multicourse menu allows guests to choose between two courses for $38 or three courses for $45. Starter options include French onion soup with gruyere, or burrata with fig and pecan gastrique served on toasted pain de mie.

Mains include mushroom risotto, steelhead trout with olive and citrus gremolata or garlic-glazed chicken paillard. Dessert options include peach and chamomile crème brûlée and an Araguani chocolate mousse.

Persian restaurant Divan is also set to launch “the Night Brunch” on Sept. 3, according to a news release. This evening brunch will occur 7-11 p.m. the first and third Wednesday of each month through the end of the year.

Night Brunch will feature a Persian-inspired brunch menu, including such dishes as couscous with tiger shrimp, saffron and herb gremolata; lamb chops with roasted potatoes, spinach and sumac; duck and waffles with saffron buttercream, fruit and syrup; and salmon and eggs with saffron hollandaise.

Lazy Betty is launching a dessert tasting menu and cake program, according to a news release. The four-course tasting menu is curated by pastry chef Lindsey Davis and is available in the restaurant’s bar lounge for a maximum of 12 guests nightly. Cost is $110 per person.

The menu includes four rotating, standard-size desserts, and a beverage pairing with one dessert wine. A cocktail and glass of sparkling wine are available as add-ons.

Dessert offerings will include green apple siphon and olive oil ice cream; sweet potato sable with coconut sorbet; and a cookies and cream bar with vanilla mascarpone cream, caramel milk, brown butter dulce crumb and salted white chocolate ice cream.

The pastry program will also begin offering cakes on Sept. 9 for diners celebrating special occasions at the restaurant. Cakes must be ordered five days in advance of the party’s dinner reservation by calling or emailing the restaurant.

Brasserie Margot. 75 14th St. NE, Atlanta. 404-253-3840, brasseriemargot.com

Divan. 87 15th St. NE, Atlanta. 678-732-3989, divanatlanta.com

Lazy Betty. 999 Peachtree St. NE, Atlanta. 470-851-1199, lazybettyatl.com

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Mercedes-Benz Stadium selected as best NFL stadium food

Mercedes-Benz Stadium, home to the Atlanta Falcons and Atlanta United, was selected as a Readers’ Choice pick in USA Today for serving the best NFL stadium food in the U.S.

The $1.5 billion stadium opened in 2017 with concessionaire Levy Restaurants. Upon opening, it launched a “fan-first menu” that features reduced prices on popular food and beverage items, encouraged in large part by Falcons owner Arthur Blank.

For $20, a family can purchase a slice of pizza, a hot dog, a Bavarian pretzel, popcorn, nachos with cheese, chicken tenders, fries and a refillable soda.

Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez Credit: Miguel Martinez-Jimenez

Every season, Levy Restaurants also bring in a slew of limited-time, over-the-top concessions, like this year’s Stadium Rack-O-Ribs that feature a full rack of smoked St. Louis ribs topped with macaroni and cheese, Ritz cracker crumbs, green onions and kettle chips.

Mercedes-Benz Stadium also is an outpost for numerous Atlanta-based restaurant partners, including Big Dave’s Cheesesteaks, Farm Burger and Papi’s Cuban Grill.

Other items of interest

Chit Chat Atlanta Tours launches Sept. 1 with tours that aim to tell “Atlanta’s Black history from the perspective of those who lived it,” according to a news release. One of its tours includes the Reality ATL Restaurant Tour, which gives attendees a taste “of the city’s modern Black excellence through food.” Expect to visit several restaurants on the tour, including Trap City Cafe, Frost Bistro and the Sweet Auburn Curb Market. The restaurant tour is $150 per person.

220 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 404-319-2130, chitchatcommunications.biz/chit-chat-atlanta-tours

Credit: Courtesy of Fogon and Lions Credit: Courtesy of Fogon and Lions

Fogón and Lions in downtown Alpharetta is launching its fall menu featuring tapas like dados a la pimienta (beef tenderloin tips and black pepper sauce); Argentine sausages platter with three sausage varieties, onions, bread and chimichurri; Iberian pork skewers with cilantro rice and Filipino barbecue sauce; and a 16-ounce wagyu rib-eye with piquillo peppers, chimichurri and peppercorn sauce.

10 Roswell St., Alpharetta. 770-676-9133, fogonandlions.com/menu

Social media is abuzz with the news of Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce’s engagement, so pizza chain California Pizza Kitchen is taking advantage of the excitement by offering the “It’s a Love Story” pizza for 13 days starting Aug. 29, featuring a heart-shaped thin crust pizza in any flavor. It’s available through Sept. 10.

Multiple locations. cpk.com/locations/directory/ga

Credit: Courtesy of Tipsy Thaiger Credit: Courtesy of Tipsy Thaiger

Restaurant openings

Tipsy Thaiger has opened in Roswell Town Square with seasonal Thai dishes and an extensive cocktail menu.

605 Atlanta St., Roswell. 470-292-3297, tipsythaiger.com

Enso ATL, a Japanese restaurant and bar from chef Leo You, has opened in Avondale Estates. It specializes in yakitori, a skewered and grilled chicken that’s often basted with sweet and savory sauce, according to the restaurant’s website.

6 Olive St., Avondale Estates. 404-855-5340, ensoatl.com

New restaurant announcements

Eclipse di Luna, the local Spanish tapas chain, will open its fourth location on Sept. 1 along the Eastside Beltline in the Krog District. It took over the former Nina and Rafi’s space after the pizza restaurant closed its doors in April. Rreal Tacos owner Damian Otero Reggiori is partnering with Eric Kline of Eclipse di Luna to operate this location. It offers a Spanish menu with items like patatas bravas, ceviche and paella.

661 Auburn Ave. NE, Atlanta. 463-252-3572, eclipsediluna.com

Mama Lin’s Chicken Delight, a chicken sandwich concept, will open in the Madison Yards development in the former Hoots space, according to a report from Tomorrow News Today. It comes from the owners of the Consulate and Honey Bubble Cafe, and the space will also include a second location of Honey Bubble Cafe.

935 Memorial Drive SE, Atlanta. instagram.com/mamalinschickendelight

Restaurant closings

Uncle Jack’s Meat House has closed its Peachtree Corners location, according to a social media post. Its Duluth outpost remains open.