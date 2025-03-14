Education
Education

Report: College costs rising for many Georgia families

The findings indicate inequity in affordability, but lauds Georgia’s efforts to address the issue.
Students and parents get help with filling out the federal financial aid forms at FAFSA Completion Center at Georgia Gwinnett College on June 12, 2024, in Lawrenceville. A new report finds college costs are rising for many Georgia families. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Credit: HYOSUB SHIN / AJC

Students and parents get help with filling out the federal financial aid forms at FAFSA Completion Center at Georgia Gwinnett College on June 12, 2024, in Lawrenceville. A new report finds college costs are rising for many Georgia families. (Hyosub Shin / AJC)
By
58 minutes ago

College students in Georgia are spending a larger percentage of their family income to pay for their education, particularly at four-year institutions, according to a report released Thursday by the Atlanta-based Southern Regional Education Board.

The percentage of income that Georgia families needed to pay for educational expenses at four-year institutions such as the University of Georgia and Georgia Tech, Georgia State and Kennesaw State universities increased for most income categories from 2018 to 2022, the report found. For students with an annual family household income less than $30,000, it was 67% of those earnings, the Southern Regional Education Board found. The only income bracket where the percentage of income needed for college didn’t increase was for families with annual household incomes greater than $110,000, which paid 9% of those earnings.

The 58-percentage point gap between the highest and lowest income groups in 2022 indicates inequity in affordability, the report said.

The education board examined data for the 2021-22 academic year, the most recent year that student financial aid and net price data were available.

ExploreOp-ed: Georgia should do more to make college more affordable, if not free

Georgia higher education leaders, recognizing the concerns about affordability, have tried to address the issue in several ways in recent years. The University System of Georgia implemented its “Know More, Borrow Less” initiative a few years ago to help students complete the federal financial aid form easier and to better understand college costs.

The state Board of Regents, which oversees the state system, raised tuition this school year for instate students by 2.5%, but noted it was the first increase for all but one of its schools since 2019. Private institutions, such as Emory University, announced an effort three years ago to provide more grants and scholarships for students from lower-income households.

The Southern Regional Education Board report highlighted some positive findings about Georgia.

Graduates who sought a degree or certificate from some four-year universities in 2020-21 borrowed, on average, $20,358. The average was $22,083 in 2015-16. Georgia also awarded more merit-based aid in 2021-22 per full-time-equivalent student than the national average, the report found.

Stephen Pruitt is president of the Atlanta-based Southern Regional Education Board, a nonprofit organization. Contributed photo.

Credit: Contributed

icon to expand image

Credit: Contributed

Education board President Stephen Pruitt was complimentary of Georgia’s approach to improve college affordability, citing programs like “Georgia Match,” which informs public high school seniors what public colleges whose academic eligibility requirements they would meet. Pruitt observed that the report found the growth in state appropriations “significantly outpaced inflation, highlighting Georgia’s strong support for two-year institutions.”

“Georgia really has much to be proud of in their approach to the education-to-workforce system, especially about access,” he said in a statement to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “Affordability, especially for lower-income families in four-year institutions, remains a challenge. All states should have a greater focus on access, persistence, retention and attainment.”

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

Follow Eric Stirgus on twitter
More Stories

Keep Reading

House Appropriations Chairman Matt Hatchett speaks about the State's 2026 budget at the Georgia State Capitol on Tuesday, March 11, 2025 in Atlanta. (Natrice Miller/Atlanta Journal-Constitution via AP)

Credit: AP

Georgia budget proposes spending more on poor students for the first time

Prisons, education, school vouchers: A quick look at the 2026 Georgia state budget

The Georgia House of Representatives approved the fiscal 2026 state budget Tuesday

OPINION

Foster families have answered the call to serve. Now, it’s our turn to do the same

Passing Senate Bill 152 should be a priority for every lawmaker in Georgia

The Latest

U.S. Education Secretary Linda McMahon announced Tuesday that the agency would see a 50% reduction in force. (Win McNamee/Getty Images/TNS)

Credit: TNS

Dept. of Education lays off nearly half its staff. Experts say the impact could be catastrophic

Druid Hills High: DeKalb evaluating 3 alternative sites for aging school

Protesters ‘Stand Up for Science’ at Georgia Capitol

Featured

State Rep. Kimberly New, R-Villa Rica, stands in the House of Representatives during Crossover Day at the Capitol in Atlanta on Thursday, March 6, 2025. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

Credit: Arvin Temkar/AJC

Georgia election bill replaced in late-night maneuver, an attempt to change voting laws

A short elections bill advancing through the Georgia General Assembly is a "vehicle" for bigger potential changes to voting laws.

10K-square-foot mystery restaurant planned for CNN Center reboot

The owners of the Center, formerly known as CNN Center, announced that a high-end restaurant tenant had been secured as the downtown Atlanta building is redeveloped.

Tent-slashing raises questions about Old Wheat Street encampment sweep

Caseworkers faced threats from suspect Daniel Barnett before a January sweep ended in Taylor’s death. Could officials have acted sooner?