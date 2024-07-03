Education

Georgia college gets $1 million to prepare vets for careers in mechatronics

Georgia Piedmont Technical College has received a $1 million federal grant to train military veterans for careers in mechatronics. (AJC file photo)

Georgia Piedmont Technical College has received a $1 million federal grant to train military veterans for careers in mechatronics. (AJC file photo)
By
1 hour ago

A $1 million federal grant is headed to Georgia Piedmont Technical College — one that will help military veterans hop into a growing career path.

The U.S. National Science Foundation’s Experiential Learning for Emerging and Novel Technologies awarded the college the Mechatronics Immersive Learning Experience (MILE) grant, to introduce veterans to the mechatronics industry. It’s a grant the college’s president, Tavarez Holston, said gives veterans a new path after serving in the military.

“Being a veteran, especially as I think about my brothers and sisters at arms, who are transitioning back to civilian life, they’re often looking for what’s next,” Holston, a U.S. Army veteran, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “What better way to connect them to jobs that are high paying, and that are just relevant for what’s happening today.”

Tavares Holston is the president of Georgia Piedmont Technical College. Contributed photo.

icon to expand image

Georgia Piedmont Technical College has campuses in DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale counties.

Mechatronics, a part of the manufacturing industry, combines computer science and electrical and mechanical engineering to create new machines and systems. It’s an industry that is looking for more workers.

It also pays pretty well.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over half of mechatronics professionals made over $80,000 annually in Georgia. Some typical career paths include mechatronics technicians, telecommunications engineers and robotics technicians.

As a part of the 16-week program, which starts in September, 60 students will participate in hands-on training with college faculty and have mentorship opportunities with local employers. Participants will be split in six cohorts, each with 10 students, and be paid $24 an hour for their training. The program is open to any area veteran, and participants do not need to be currently enrolled in the school.

“This is a pivot grant, so we’re trying to help them make that transition from the military back to ... a normal civilian role,” Holston said.

Participants will have to apply to the program and show proof of their veteran status.

It’s a career path that is a great opportunity for veterans, Holston said.

“A lot of those veterans are coming out with transferable skills,” Holston said. “They have discipline and they’re dedicated and are committed to their work.”

About the Author

Follow Jillian Price on twitter

Jillian Price covers local news for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She is a graduate of Baylor University and the University of Texas at Austin. She joined the AJC in 2022 and mainly covers Gwinnett County cities.

Editors' Picks

Credit: Courtesy of U.S. Defense Department

HAPPENING TODAY
Civil War’s Great Locomotive Chase raiders to receive Medal of Honor1h ago

Credit: NYT

Lost in the presidential race? These are the issues that matter to voters
1h ago

Credit: John Spink

Supreme Court’s anti-camping ruling raises issues for homeless Georgians
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gutted and gone: alleged scammer takes money, leaves home unlivable
1h ago

Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com

Gutted and gone: alleged scammer takes money, leaves home unlivable
1h ago

Credit: Anisah Muhammad

Donation cap lifted on Georgia foster care tax credit program
1h ago
The Latest

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

When do classes start in metro Atlanta’s school districts?
See which new education laws are taking effect in Georgia
Parents left in lurch as voucher-aided private school closes amid conflict
Featured

Credit: NYT

Parts of Fulton County Trump case could be gutted by Supreme Court immunity decision
Go Guide: What to know if you’re running the AJC Peachtree Road Race
Atlanta fireworks shows and festive events that can make your July 4th spectacular