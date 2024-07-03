Georgia college gets $1 million to prepare vets for careers in mechatronics

A $1 million federal grant is headed to Georgia Piedmont Technical College — one that will help military veterans hop into a growing career path.
The U.S. National Science Foundation’s Experiential Learning for Emerging and Novel Technologies awarded the college the Mechatronics Immersive Learning Experience (MILE) grant, to introduce veterans to the mechatronics industry. It’s a grant the college’s president, Tavarez Holston, said gives veterans a new path after serving in the military.
“Being a veteran, especially as I think about my brothers and sisters at arms, who are transitioning back to civilian life, they’re often looking for what’s next,” Holston, a U.S. Army veteran, told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “What better way to connect them to jobs that are high paying, and that are just relevant for what’s happening today.”
Georgia Piedmont Technical College has campuses in DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale counties.
Mechatronics, a part of the manufacturing industry, combines computer science and electrical and mechanical engineering to create new machines and systems. It’s an industry that is looking for more workers.
It also pays pretty well.
According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over half of mechatronics professionals made over $80,000 annually in Georgia. Some typical career paths include mechatronics technicians, telecommunications engineers and robotics technicians.
As a part of the 16-week program, which starts in September, 60 students will participate in hands-on training with college faculty and have mentorship opportunities with local employers. Participants will be split in six cohorts, each with 10 students, and be paid $24 an hour for their training. The program is open to any area veteran, and participants do not need to be currently enrolled in the school.
“This is a pivot grant, so we’re trying to help them make that transition from the military back to ... a normal civilian role,” Holston said.
Participants will have to apply to the program and show proof of their veteran status.
It’s a career path that is a great opportunity for veterans, Holston said.
“A lot of those veterans are coming out with transferable skills,” Holston said. “They have discipline and they’re dedicated and are committed to their work.”
About the Author