Georgia college gets $1 million to prepare vets for careers in mechatronics

Georgia Piedmont Technical College has campuses in DeKalb, Newton and Rockdale counties.

Mechatronics, a part of the manufacturing industry, combines computer science and electrical and mechanical engineering to create new machines and systems. It’s an industry that is looking for more workers.

It also pays pretty well.

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, over half of mechatronics professionals made over $80,000 annually in Georgia. Some typical career paths include mechatronics technicians, telecommunications engineers and robotics technicians.

As a part of the 16-week program, which starts in September, 60 students will participate in hands-on training with college faculty and have mentorship opportunities with local employers. Participants will be split in six cohorts, each with 10 students, and be paid $24 an hour for their training. The program is open to any area veteran, and participants do not need to be currently enrolled in the school.

“This is a pivot grant, so we’re trying to help them make that transition from the military back to ... a normal civilian role,” Holston said.

Participants will have to apply to the program and show proof of their veteran status.

It’s a career path that is a great opportunity for veterans, Holston said.

“A lot of those veterans are coming out with transferable skills,” Holston said. “They have discipline and they’re dedicated and are committed to their work.”