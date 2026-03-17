Education Shaquille O’Neal to pay funeral expenses for Douglas County girl O’Neal has agreed to pay the funeral expenses for Jada West, a sixth grader at Mason Creek Middle School. Jada West. (Courtesy)

Retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is providing an assist to the family of a 12-year-old Douglas County girl who died nearly two weeks ago. O’Neal has agreed to pay the funeral expenses for Jada West, a sixth grader at Mason Creek Middle School.

RELATED Family seeks answers about 12-year-old girl killed after school bus dispute West got into an altercation with a classmate after being dropped off by a school bus near her home on March 5, Villa Rica police say. West later died from injuries they believe were sustained during the fight, police said. The incident is under investigation. Family members say West was being bullied by classmates. West’s attorneys held a news conference Monday saying they are seeking answers from school officials and law enforcement agencies about her death. NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal hosts a holiday toy giveaway and meets and greets with his fans at Welcome All Park in the City of South Fulton on Thursday, Dec 21, 2023. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution) O’Neal was spurred to help by media reports of West’s death, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. O’Neal is chief of community relations for the nearby Henry County Sheriff’s Office.