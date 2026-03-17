Shaquille O’Neal to pay funeral expenses for Douglas County girl

Retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is providing an assist to the family of a 12-year-old Douglas County girl who died nearly two weeks ago.
O’Neal has agreed to pay the funeral expenses for Jada West, a sixth grader at Mason Creek Middle School.
Retired NBA legend Shaquille O’Neal is providing an assist to the family of a 12-year-old Douglas County girl who died nearly two weeks ago.
O’Neal has agreed to pay the funeral expenses for Jada West, a sixth grader at Mason Creek Middle School.
West got into an altercation with a classmate after being dropped off by a school bus near her home on March 5, Villa Rica police say. West later died from injuries they believe were sustained during the fight, police said. The incident is under investigation.
Family members say West was being bullied by classmates. West’s attorneys held a news conference Monday saying they are seeking answers from school officials and law enforcement agencies about her death.
O’Neal was spurred to help by media reports of West’s death, the Douglas County Sheriff’s Office said in a Facebook post. O’Neal is chief of community relations for the nearby Henry County Sheriff’s Office.
“No parent should ever have to bury their child, and if there is anything I can do to ease even a small part of that burden, then it is the right thing to do. Our community must surround this family with love, support and compassion during such a painful moment,” said O’Neal, according to the Facebook post.