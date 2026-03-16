opinion Data center construction keeps Ga.’s economy going. Don’t stop the momentum. Peach State has a choice: Either welcome the data center infrastructure that will support tomorrow’s AI economy or allow it to slip away. Sen. Matt Brass, R-Newnan, talks with journalists after the Senate passed a data center bill during Crossover Day at the Georgia Legislature in Atlanta on Friday, March 6, 2026. (Ben Gray for the AJC)

By Bill Anderson – For The Atlanta Journal-Constitution 2 hours ago link copied

For 12 years running, Georgia has been named the best state to do business in the country. Georgia has had such a stable economy because we have a resilient and diverse set of industries, companies and a small business ecosystem that consistently help us navigate through challenges, such as pandemics, policy changes and recessions precisely because we’re not reliant on any one segment.

We also have political and business leadership who have consistently protected our industries and business reputation — and made us a great place to do business. RELATED From peanuts to processors? South Georgia gets largest data center pitch yet. Georgia’s economic future depends on the decisions we make today. It is important that our leaders make sound decisions to ensure our economy continues to expand for the long term and not hinder the growth we have consistently realized over the past decades. We have a great opportunity to retain our competitive advantage by ensuring legislative decisions help maintain our state’s competitive advantages by retaining tax incentives for data center construction. Don’t curtail data center development Bill Anderson is the president and CEO of Associated Builders and Contractors of Georgia (ABC of Georgia). (Courtesy) For members of Associated Builders and Contractors of Georgia — one of the top trade groups for our industry and the voice for merit shop construction, free enterprise and open competition — data centers have become one of the top areas for growth. The construction industry generates a huge economic return for our state. Our total economic impact on Georgia is at least $80.9 billion, cementing our role as one of Georgia’s most powerful economic engines. Every new construction project contributes to a sector that employs thousands of people, produces billions of dollars in wages and creates long-term value in Georgia communities. Specifically, our industry supports 549,000 full-time jobs, generates $49.2 billion in salaries and produces $2.7 billion in state tax revenues. Put simply, construction is building Georgia’s economy. Georgia’s manufacturing, services, trade and transportation sectors also are deeply connected to commercial development activities. Data centers and artificial intelligence actually make Georgia’s economy more resilient for the long term, and we can’t afford to allow these opportunities to slip away to other states that are eager to reap the economic benefits they provide. For members of Associated Builders and Contractors of Georgia — one of the top trade groups for our industry and the voice for merit shop construction, free enterprise and open competition — data centers have become one of the top areas for growth. The construction industry generates a huge economic return for our state. Our total economic impact on Georgia is at least $80.9 billion, cementing our role as one of Georgia’s most powerful economic engines. Every new construction project contributes to a sector that employs thousands of people, produces billions of dollars in wages and creates long-term value in Georgia communities. Specifically, our industry supports 549,000 full-time jobs, generates $49.2 billion in salaries and produces $2.7 billion in state tax revenues. Put simply, construction is building Georgia’s economy. Georgia’s manufacturing, services, trade and transportation sectors also are deeply connected to commercial development activities. Data centers and artificial intelligence actually make Georgia’s economy more resilient for the long term, and we can’t afford to allow these opportunities to slip away to other states that are eager to reap the economic benefits they provide.

We understand the concerns driving legislation to limit data center construction. And we also want to ensure access to high-quality economic opportunities for Georgia. We, too, care about responsible energy consumption, and we want to ensure costs aren’t passed on to residents.

RELATED Opinion: Georgia voters rejected high utility bills and data center risk-shifting In fact, this is why we see things differently and why we want to urge our elected leaders to continue to look to the future by continuing to welcome data centers and the AI jobs they create. Curtailing data center development ignores the ecosystem of economic activity and jobs created outside their walls. Data centers drive demand for things like fiber infrastructure, strengthen Georgia’s position as a technology hub and signal to Fortune 500 companies, technology companies and others that our state has the digital backbone to support their operations now and as they scale. In addition, many of the construction trades that work on data centers are highly specialized — and we’re fortunate that many are located here in Georgia. So those jobs go directly to Georgia companies and Georgians. Learn from film industry mistakes AI and data center jobs now make up 7.5% of the U.S. economy, and these jobs are growing at 2.5 times than the broader economy. If we don’t capture those jobs in Georgia, then other states would reap those benefits. Forfeiting jobs makes no sense for Georgia’s future. Momentum around data centers is slowing in the state because of misconceptions around energy and resource use. Georgia Power recently froze residential rates for three years to address one of those misconceptions.