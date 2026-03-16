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Georgia Tech tallies second straight ACC series win

Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey waits for the pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey waits for the pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
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31 minutes ago

For the second year in a row, Georgia Tech baseball has started off ACC play with two consecutive series wins, taking two of three games from No. 11 Clemson over the weekend.

Tech delivered a 10-0 run-rule win in seven innings Friday and a 9-3 win on Saturday before a 13-7 loss Sunday. In Friday’s win, junior pitcher Tate McKee pitched six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out a season-high seven.

The Yellow Jackets move to 17-3 (4-2 in the ACC), continuing the best start since 2013. Tech has moved up one spot in D1 Baseball’s rankings, landing at No. 3.

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Tech’s powerful lineup continues to dominate, scoring a program-record 254 runs in the first 20 games (that’s also good for a Power 4 record in the BBCOR era, a standard for bats that began in 2011). Their +171 scoring margin is also a program record through 20 games.

Next up, Georgia Tech will play at Auburn Tuesday before facing Pittsburgh on the road this weekend.

About the Author

Sarah Spencer, a Georgia native and UGA alum, serves as a general assignment and features writer for sports. She previously covered the Hawks from 2019-22.

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