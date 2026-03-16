Georgia Tech tallies second straight ACC series win

For the second year in a row, Georgia Tech baseball has started off ACC play with two consecutive series wins, taking two of three games from No. 11 Clemson over the weekend.
Tech delivered a 10-0 run-rule win in seven innings Friday and a 9-3 win on Saturday before a 13-7 loss Sunday. In Friday’s win, junior pitcher Tate McKee pitched six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out a season-high seven.
The Yellow Jackets move to 17-3 (4-2 in the ACC), continuing the best start since 2013. Tech has moved up one spot in D1 Baseball’s rankings, landing at No. 3.
Tech’s powerful lineup continues to dominate, scoring a program-record 254 runs in the first 20 games (that’s also good for a Power 4 record in the BBCOR era, a standard for bats that began in 2011). Their +171 scoring margin is also a program record through 20 games.
Next up, Georgia Tech will play at Auburn Tuesday before facing Pittsburgh on the road this weekend.