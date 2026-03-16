Georgia Tech tallies second straight ACC series win

Georgia Tech catcher Vahn Lackey waits for the pitch during the fourth inning of a baseball game at Georgia Tech’s Russ Chandler Stadium, Tuesday, Feb. 24, 2026, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

For the second year in a row, Georgia Tech baseball has started off ACC play with two consecutive series wins, taking two of three games from No. 11 Clemson over the weekend.

Tech delivered a 10-0 run-rule win in seven innings Friday and a 9-3 win on Saturday before a 13-7 loss Sunday. In Friday’s win, junior pitcher Tate McKee pitched six shutout innings, allowing just one hit and striking out a season-high seven.