DeKalb school board honors interim superintendent on eve of her retirement

Credit: Photo provided by DeKalb County School District

By , The Atlanta Journal-Constitution
6 minutes ago

The DeKalb County Board of Education said thank you and goodbye to interim Superintendent Vasanne Tinsley at her last regular board meeting before leaving the district’s top job.

Tinsley was tapped to lead the DeKalb County School District in April 2022 after the board fired Cheryl Watson-Harris from the superintendent job in a split vote. Tinsley came out of retirement to fill the role, and will retire again June 30. She previously served as a deputy superintendent of student support and intervention.

In her remarks at Monday’s meeting, Tinsley pointed out a list of accomplishments during her time as interim superintendent: developing two budgets, implementing crisis alert and weapons detection systems, creating systems to improve the district’s facilities and developing and passing a list of projects funded by sales taxes. She also thanked board members, her cabinet members, district employees and the community for their support.

“The DeKalb County School District is poised for greatness,” Tinsley said. “The seeds have been planted. Now they must be watered, and the soil nurtured.”

Credit: Natrice Miller / Natrice.Miller@ajc.com

The board issued a proclamation honoring her achievements and gave her an award of appreciation, and each member thanked Tinsley for her leadership.

Vickie Turner, who was the board chair when Tinsley was hired for the interim role, got emotional during her address.

“I remember when we made the call to Dr. Tinsley to come and help us, to steady the ship,” Turner said. “And without hesitation, she said yes. For me, personally, it doesn’t matter what anyone else says. But you were indeed an answer to prayer.”

The board hired Devon Horton, who currently leads a small school district outside of Chicago, to be its next superintendent. He will start on July 1 under a two-year contract.

Tinsley said she and her team will be working hard until her last day. After that?

“As a counselor, I always tell everybody, ‘Take care of yourself,’” said Tinsley, who has a master’s degree in counseling. “So guess what I’m about to do?”

Follow Cassidy Alexander on twitter

Cassidy Alexander covers K-12 education in Cobb and DeKalb counties for the AJC. She previously covered education for The Daytona Beach News-Journal, covering the school district where she grew up. In 2020, she was named Florida's Outstanding New Journalist of the Year.

