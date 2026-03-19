News Atlanta airport braces for busy weekend as shutdown causes hourslong lines A partial government shutdown has left TSA officers working for weeks without pay, driving staffing shortages. Early morning travelers wait in long lines Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

After a week with long security lines filling Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport and some wait times reaching about two hours, a busy travel weekend could bring even more frustrations. As spring break travel ramps up, Hartsfield-Jackson expects nearly 350,000 people to pass through Atlanta airport security checkpoints from Thursday through Sunday.

That’s after the airport’s website showed some security wait times again reached nearly two hours on Wednesday, typically one of the slower days of the week. RELATED Live airport security wait times and today's trends Airport officials are warning travelers they should arrive at least three hours before their departure times. Atlanta-based Delta Air Lines is advising international travelers to get to the airport four hours ahead of their departures. Early morning travelers wait in long lines Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport amid the ongoing partial government shutdown, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC)

Causing the long waits is a partial government shutdown that has left Transportation Security Administration officers working for weeks without pay. Some have been forced to find other work to pay their bills.

Atlanta, being the world’s busiest airport, is perhaps the most visible symbol of the nation’s air travel disruption. At Hartsfield-Jackson, about 36% of TSA officers have called out of work, according to airport officials. Hartsfield-Jackson General Manager Ricky Smith said the high call-out rate of TSA employees ‘is an experience that airports across the country are seeing.” A man reads the wait times for domestic security at Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport, Wednesday, March 18, 2026. (Ben Hendren for the AJC) The partial government shutdown affects the Department of Homeland Security, of which TSA is a part.

Houston Hobby Airport had a 55% call-out rate last Saturday, and more than 50% call-out rates Sunday and Monday, according to DHS. New Orleans also had more than 30% call-out rates, DHS said. The agency said at some airports nationally, people are facing three-hour security lines and also missing flights. “Despite these challenges, TSA officers continue to show up every day, working without pay to ensure the safety of millions of passengers who are traveling through our airport,” Smith said in a video message posted on social media. “We appreciate your patience, your tolerance,” Smith said. “We truly appreciate that as we work our way through this continued shutdown.” RELATED How storms and a government shutdown wrought havoc on Atlanta air travel Funding for DHS is at the center of an impasse between Congressional Democrats and President Donald Trump and Republicans over immigration enforcement. In exchange for approval of DHS funding, Democrats want significant changes to immigration enforcement in the wake of the fatal shootings of two U.S. citizens by Immigration and Customs Enforcement agents.

Delta CEO Ed Bastian called it “inexcusable” that TSA officers are not being paid, and connected concerns about the Iran war with airport security concerns. “We have a war going on. Let’s get our people who are essential to our security paid quickly,” he said during remarks at an investor conference Tuesday. A TSA official on Tuesday said in an appearance on Fox News that “if this continues it’s not hyperbole to suggest that we may have to quite literally shut down airports, particularly smaller ones, if call-out rates go up.” He did not give details on when that could occur or what airports would be affected. Across the country, more than 360 TSA officers have quit because of the shutdown, according to the U.S. Department of Homeland Security.