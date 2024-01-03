Cobb school board selects Republican chairman for another year

During his last stint as board chair, Scamihorn was under fire from Democrats and Watching the Funds-Cobb for his oversight of the board’s controversial redistricting process, which is embroiled in a legal dispute. They were concerned politics were involved in the process and that too few details were available when the board contracted with an outside firm for the work.

Voting rights groups are challenging the school board maps that were drawn as part of that process in an ongoing lawsuit. They alleged that the maps “packed” people of color into small areas to dilute their voting power. A federal judge recently ordered lawmakers to redraw the map ahead of this year’s school board elections.

Concerned about the qualifications of the firm that was used to redraw the maps, the Democrats on the board asked Scamihorn in August 2021 whether he was aware that former Republican state representative Earl Ehrhart had ties to the firm. Scamihorn said he was not. But court documents show that Scamihorn met with Ehrhart to discuss redistricting beforehand, the Cobb County Courier reported in November. Scamihorn declined an interview request from the Cobb County Courier. He’s said publicly and in court documents that he chose the firm for its record of bipartisanship.

Scamihorn previously served as chair in 2021, 2015 and 2013, his first year on the board.

In recent years, the board has been accused of partisanship and racial and gender bias in its chair selections. Republicans have led the board going back at least 10 years, maintaining the majority even after Democrats won races for the office of sheriff, district attorney and two county commission seats in 2020′s “blue wave.”

Democrat board members did not nominate a candidate from their own party for the chair or vice chair position.

Banks, Democrat Leroy “Tre’” Hutchins, Scamihorn and Republican Brad Wheeler are all serving terms that end this year. None of the incumbents have registered their intent to run in the election yet, according to the state’s filing system. Two new candidates have filed to run for Banks’ seat, and one is running for Scamihorn’s seat.

The board also unanimously approved a request from Superintendent Chris Ragsdale to add to the bonuses announced by Gov. Brian Kemp in December. The governor planned to give $1,000 bonuses to teachers and support staff. Cobb will also give $1,000 bonuses to full-time employees and employees who work half time or more. Employees who work less than half time will receive a $500 bonus. Ragsdale did not say how much the bonuses would cost the district in total.

Republicans lead Cobb school board for 10 years

2024: Chair Randy Scamihorn, Vice Chair David Banks

2023: Chair Brad Wheeler, Vice Chair David Banks

2022: Chair David Chastain, Vice Chair David Banks

2021: Chair Randy Scamihorn, Vice Chair David Banks

2020: Chair Brad Wheeler, Vice Chair David Banks

2019: Chair David Chastain, Vice Chair Brad Wheeler

2018: Chair Brad Wheeler, Vice Chair David Chastain

2017: Chair David Chastain, Vice Chair Scott Sweeney

2016: Chair Susan Thayer, Vice Chair David Chastain

2015: Chair Randy Scamihorn, Vice Chair Brad Wheeler