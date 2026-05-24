Opinion Readers write Georgia Legislature disrespects state employees, and lawfare fund isn’t meant for Trump’s victims. FEBRUARY 28, 2013-ATLANTA: Public art Provocateur, Randy Osborne works on his "Letter A Day" project in his Inman Park apartment on Thurs. 28th, 2013. (Phil Skinner/AJC)

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State retirees get no respect from lawmakers In response to David Wickert’s May 19 article, “Governor’s budget ax hits COLA for state retirees.” As always, watch what they do, not what they say.

Now retired, I spent some of my career as a Georgia employee. In my experience, having moved here at the turn of the century, Republican legislators always seemed to consider state employees less than cannon fodder. Sometimes, it appeared they actually hated them. Rarely any cost-of-living adjustment either for salaries or retirement. Frequent reduction in force notices. Gov. Brian Kemp doesn’t seem as inconsiderate as his elected colleagues, and I do understand his responsibility for balancing the state budget amid the spitefulness of the Republican Legislature. But if you want any respect for your dedication to making the state a better place, look elsewhere. I was very fortunate to have escaped the state’s meager employee retirement system for its superb teacher retirement system when I left to teach at one of the state’s higher learning institutions. Knock on wood — won’t be surprised at all if the Legislature turns on the teachers too. Oh, wait, they already have with their voucher folly — taking support from the public schools to give away to completely unaccountable private schools. GERALD M. EADS II, LILBURN

Lawfare fund not meant for Trump’s victims

On Tuesday, the AJC reported that President Donald Trump’s administration created an “Anti-Weaponization Fund” totaling $1.776 billion. This fund creates what acting Attorney General Todd Blanche calls “a lawful process for victims of lawfare and weaponization to be heard and seek redress.” It is probably aimed at the people who were convicted of crimes during the Jan. 6, 2021, insurrection and assorted convicted Trump cronies who were subsequently pardoned by him. But I can think of other people who have been victims of current DOJ lawfare: former FBI director James Comey, former presidential adviser John Bolton, New York Attorney General Letitia James, former Special Counsel Jack Smith and Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and board member Lisa Cook. Don’t forget the six members of Congress threatened by Trump for reminding military members to refuse illegal orders, including Sens. Mark Kelly and Elissa Slotkin. Expect more in the future, perhaps former Presidents Barack Obama and Joe Biden, both accused of treason by Trump. Does anyone actually think the people mentioned above would qualify for this “fund?”

BOB BARTH, ATLANTA America’s global leadership on the line It seems an individual can do some things and sometimes “get away with it.” I guess countries can do some ill-advised things and get away with it, too. But they can’t do it forever and get away with it. In the first 250 years, our country has been a global leader. At age 76, I’ve been here for over one-fourth of that time. I have visited 37 countries, and every time, I consider myself an ambassador. We hosted a student from Germany for a year, and we are in touch with him. I remember him watching “Saving Private Ryan” while laying on our living room floor. He could understand the German words we could not. The U.S. is now withdrawing 5,000 troops from Germany.