Get Schooled DeKalb’s school study is a starting point. We must shape what comes next. Families, educators, students and stakeholders need to clear conversations about the needs of each school cluster. Students line up for school buses at Sequoyah Middle School in Doraville in December. (Arvin Temkar/AJC 2025)

By LaDena Bolton April 4, 2026 Share

DeKalb County families have spent the past several weeks reacting to the school district’s recently released facilities study, which outlines potential school closures, consolidations and repurposings. Let me be clear: This is not a final plan. No closures have been approved. Our DeKalb families have asked for greater clarity regarding how decisions are made and how resources are allocated within our school system. This study offers an opportunity to begin addressing those concerns. I firmly believe collaboration between elected officials, school leadership, educators, parents and community members is critical.

What the district has done is share the findings of a comprehensive assessment so the public can understand the challenges ahead and ask for participation in these important decisions. For years, DeKalb has grappled with aging buildings, uneven enrollment patterns and the rising cost of maintaining underutilized facilities. The study simply puts those realities on the table. Our community deserves to fully understand the findings, the implications and the next steps. RELATED DeKalb changes which schools are slated for closure in updated plan LaDena Bolton represents Super District 7 on the DeKalb County Board of Commissioners. (Courtesy) Right now, this is the moment for families, educators, students and stakeholders to speak with clarity and constructive dialogue. It is not enough to say, “Keep all schools open.” We must engage together and have those conversations about the needs of each school cluster — transportation concerns, program impacts, feeder patterns, special education supports and the role each school plays in the fabric of its neighborhood.

The concerns raised so far are real and deserve acknowledgment. Research from the Urban Institute shows that school closures can increase travel times for students and disproportionately affect low‑income communities. A study from the University of Chicago Consortium highlights transitions must be carefully planned to avoid academic disruption. Communities across the country have learned that vacant school buildings, if not repurposed quickly, can become sources of blight.

But there is a positive story. DeKalb is proactively confronting long‑standing structural issues rather than allowing them to worsen. The district is inviting public input early, before decisions are made. That is not only responsible governance, it is an opportunity for residents to shape a stronger, more equitable future for our schools. Community engagement, when done well, leads to better outcomes. Research from the Brookings Institution shows districts that incorporate robust public feedback create more sustainable and widely supported plans. When families participate, solutions become more creative, more responsive and more reflective of local needs. RELATED FAQ: When will DeKalb make a decision on school closures? As commissioner for Super District 7, I am committed to supporting residents through this process. My role is not to dictate outcomes but to help stabilize and strengthen the communities affected — whether that means advocating for safe transportation routes, supporting redevelopment of repurposed school sites or ensuring that county resources align with the needs of shifting school populations. Strong schools and strong neighborhoods go hand in hand, and the county must be an active partner in whatever comes next. I also encourage residents to engage directly with the district’s outreach process. The district has created a central hub where families can review the study, attend community meetings and complete the official feedback survey: www.dekalbschoolsga.org/vision-2028. This is the most important step residents can take right now. Every voice matters, but only if it is heard through the channels that will shape the final plan. We should approach this moment with both caution and optimism, because the impacts of closures or consolidations are significant and must be prioritized.