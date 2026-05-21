Get Schooled A top state for talent needs a nation-leading data system for its students Developing better, more comprehensive data systems will play a major role in Georgia reducing the gap between preparation and workforce readiness. Georgia Gov. Brian Kemp, second from right, and Technical College System of Georgia Commissioner Greg Dozier, second from left, gathered at Gwinnett Technical College on June 7, 2021 to celebrate the groundbreaking of a new building on campus and renovation of an existing building. The state of Georgia has worked with the TCSG on several workforce development initiatives in recent years. (Eric Stirgus/AJC)

By Matt Smith 57 minutes ago Share

Georgia has ranked as a top state for business for over a decade. Favorable tax and economic development incentives, as well as targeted investments in high-growth sectors like aerospace, cybersecurity and transportation, have strengthened Georgia’s position in the global economy. To maintain Georgia’s status as an economic powerhouse, Gov. Brian Kemp launched the Top State for Talent initiative.

At its core, Top State for Talent creates a framework for Georgia’s education and workforce agencies to work together to address misalignment between education offerings and employer needs. This gap between preparation and readiness is most noticeable for recent high school graduates. Over 87% of students in the Class of 2025 graduated high school, an all-time high. However, available postsecondary readiness metrics suggest that earning a high school diploma is not always a strong indicator of post-secondary readiness. Matt Smith is the Georgia Partnership for Excellence in Education's director of policy & research. (Courtesy) The Georgia Partnership, in our recently released EdQuest Georgia State Plan, noted that the percentage of high school graduates that meet or exceed the ACT benchmarks on all four subtests — English, mathematics, reading, and science — is a more reliable indicator of readiness. And in 2025, only 30% of Georgia’s high school graduates who took the ACT demonstrated readiness in all four subjects. ACT’s longitudinal data show that 84% of students who demonstrated readiness in the four subjects ultimately earned associate or bachelor’s degrees. Only 39% of those who demonstrated readiness in none of the subjects did the same.

While the ACT benchmarks are valuable as a college readiness metric, not all high school graduates take the ACT. Consequently, it is up to state and community leaders to develop more inclusive and sophisticated measures to evaluate the effectiveness of Georgia’s education and workforce strategies.