These Georgia colleges and universities are waiving application fees in March

The fee waiver is part of an effort to get more Georgia students to stay home for their college education. The University System of Georgia saw roughly a 5% increase in enrollment last school year while the Technical College System of Georgia’s enrollment rose by about 7%. State leaders want to see those numbers continue to grow.

“We want every Georgia student to know there is a path to a great future here in their home state,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “By giving students the opportunity to apply to college without paying application fees, we’re making it even easier for students to find their MATCH and launch successful careers in the best state to live, work and raise a family.”

Most schools in the USG and the TCSG are waiving the fees this month. Some of those metro Atlanta schools include:

Atlanta Metropolitan State College

Atlanta Technical College

Chattahoochee Technical College

Clayton State University

Georgia Gwinnett College

Georgia Piedmont Technical College

Georgia State University

Gwinnett Technical College

Kennesaw State University

Southern Crescent Technical College

University of North Georgia

University of West Georgia

Some of the private colleges and universities with campuses in metro Atlanta on the list include Agnes Scott College, Brenau, Mercer and Oglethorpe universities. The full list of participating schools and information on how to access the application fee waivers may be found at GAfutures.org.