These Georgia colleges and universities are waiving application fees in March

The fee waiver is an attempt to get more in-state students to stay home for college.
More than 60 Georgia colleges and universities are offering waiving admissions fees for March. (AP File)
13 minutes ago

More than 60 Georgia colleges and universities are waiving application fees for March.

The fee waiver is part of an effort to get more Georgia students to stay home for their college education. The University System of Georgia saw roughly a 5% increase in enrollment last school year while the Technical College System of Georgia’s enrollment rose by about 7%. State leaders want to see those numbers continue to grow.

“We want every Georgia student to know there is a path to a great future here in their home state,” Gov. Brian Kemp said in a statement. “By giving students the opportunity to apply to college without paying application fees, we’re making it even easier for students to find their MATCH and launch successful careers in the best state to live, work and raise a family.”

Most schools in the USG and the TCSG are waiving the fees this month. Some of those metro Atlanta schools include:

Some of the private colleges and universities with campuses in metro Atlanta on the list include Agnes Scott College, Brenau, Mercer and Oglethorpe universities. The full list of participating schools and information on how to access the application fee waivers may be found at GAfutures.org.

This is the ninth time the Georgia Student Finance Commission has promoted application fee waivers since the initiative started in 2022. There is no limit on the number of schools a student may apply to using the application fee waivers. Students can apply to state institutions through GEORGIA MATCH on the GAfutures.org portal and directly at the participating independent colleges.

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He currently writes about higher education and has assisted in the newsroom’s COVID-19 vaccine coverage. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

