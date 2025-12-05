Education Why the Atlanta school board voted to close and repurpose some schools Sixteen school buildings will be repurposed. A woman holds a sign in protest during an Atlanta School Board meeting in Atlanta on Wednesday, Dec. 3, 2025. APS held its final vote on school consolidation plans, approving several school closures. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

The Atlanta school board’s unanimous decision late Wednesday to close, repurpose and build additions to more than a dozen schools in the next few years is part of a long-range plan to reshape the district to improve student outcomes. Some parents and community leaders feel the decision to close some schools is short-sighted and the district should focus on providing more resources to those schools. RELATED Atlanta board of education approves school consolidation plan Why is this happening? APS officials say the district has capacity for about 70,000 students but currently enrolls roughly 50,000 students. Atlanta’s enrollment has declined by more than 2,000 students over the last decade. The underenrollment in some schools is one of many issues that prevent the district from providing high-quality educational programs, officials say, which it hopes to address as part of its APS Forward 2040 plan. Some of the plans depend on whether Atlanta voters extend a penny sales tax to help pay for school renovations.

How many schools are impacted? Sixteen school buildings will be repurposed. That means some schools will close, others will merge, and one middle school will be converted to an elementary school. Community members raised concerns this week that closed school buildings could become blighted properties. Atlanta Superintendent Bryan Johnson said the district will make use of empty buildings so that doesn’t happen. Superintendent Bryan Johnson (right) interacts with an 11-year-old student, Ronnie Burks, at the Sylvan Hills Middle School’s first day of class in Atlanta on Thursday, Aug. 1, 2024. (Ziyu Julian Zhu/AJC) “Historically ... we may not have done as good a job as we should have done with making sure that facilities can be maximized for the community,” he said. “We will 100% look at, ‘What can we do in these cases?’”