It’s time for Grantville to say yes to data centers and to innovation

My primary responsibility as mayor is to ensure that the city of Grantville remains a place where families can afford to live and thrive.
I am always looking for opportunities to improve our town and the lives of the people who live here. Frankly, I have grown tired of the noise surrounding one of the greatest economic engines available to us.
We need to stop talking about data centers as if they are a burden and start recognizing them for what they truly are: technology campuses.
A technology campus is a hub of innovation and technology can bring new jobs, make energy prices more affordable for our residents, strengthen our energy grid and improve quality of life for generations to come.
The most immediate impact involves our workforce. A technology campus can bring dozens of high-paying, stable positions to our town. This includes skilled technicians and electricians who build this infrastructure and additional maintenance and security teams that keep it running.
Furthermore, these campuses act as magnets. When a major tech anchor moves in, other industries follow. This helps to diversify our economy and fund our future for generations.
Furthermore, the addition of a technology campus means that fixed costs would be spread across a larger population, so individual rates for energy bills could actually see a decrease.
As a result, the town of Grantville could have more affordable and more reliable electricity simply by saying yes to innovation.
Technology campus will build future of city
The community-wide benefits are where the math becomes undeniable. I look to Loudon County, Virginia, as an example. Since Amazon began its investment there in 2006, the county now receives hundreds of millions of dollars in annual tax revenue.
Grantville has the same opportunity to achieve this kind of lasting community improvements and financial benefits. If we build these partnerships correctly, we secure the revenue to modernize our town and the power to lead the next generation of technology.
Some might call the pushback against these data center projects “caution,” but I call it nonsense.
I want to invest in the future of Grantville and the people who call it home. We cannot afford to sit on the sidelines while the 21st century economy passes us by.
A technology campus is an investment in the future of Grantville and builds a foundation of reliable power and economic opportunity that can help carry our home for decades.
Newnan-raised Richard Proctor was first elected as mayor of Grantville in 2022. Located an hour north of Columbus in Coweta County, the small town of Grantville has about 3,000 residents. Proctor worked for 35 years in the technology industry, holding positions in tech, finance, sales and marketing.