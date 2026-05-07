Opinion Readers write (Phil Skinner/AJC 2013)

41 minutes ago Share

MARTA eliminated bus service in areas that need it MARTA has gone to great lengths, tooting their horn over the efficiency updates to MARTA bus service. Routes have been renumbered, consolidated and combined to reduce routes and increase frequency.

What they fail to mention are the areas that are no longer serviced. Lavista Road in Decatur/Tucker (Route 30) no longer has public transportation. There is no bus service from Toco Hill to Chamblee Tucker Road via Lavista Road, a distance of 8 miles. The stretch is chock-full of commercial businesses (Kroger, Publix, dozens of restaurants, a movie theater, hotels, etc.) whose employees relied on MARTA. What was the thought process in eliminating access to these people’s livelihoods? They must now pay for taxis or other third-party services. A commute that used to cost $5 round-trip now costs $25-$30. Employers are struggling to keep employees in an already tight labor market. We can only assume the areas that were deemed important to MARTA will reap the benefits. Those dependent on the overlooked, ignored or otherwise forgotten areas and routes will have to make do without public transportation in one of the largest metropolitan areas in the country. ROB ATHERHOLT, TUCKER

Protect Georgia’s fair elections; choose best leaders

The 15th Amendment, Section 1: “The right of citizens of the United States to vote shall not be denied or abridged by the United States or by any State on account of race, color, or previous condition of servitude.” Regardless of the most recent ruling, most Georgians oppose gerrymandering and middecade redistricting. We must not lose faith in doing what is right to protect free, fair and unabridged elections. Choosing the right leaders to represent Georgia matters to all of us. Rather than relying on fearmongering and misinformation in nonstop TV commercial ads and other media, take time to learn the facts about each candidate. I encourage voters to support candidates who reject division and instead work toward unifying citizens, regardless of color, race or national origin. We are a great nation — that is why we are called the United States of America. JAIME REYES, ATLANTA If elected, will Dooley follow Kemp’s policies?