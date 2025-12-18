Education

Blank Foundation to give $6 million to sports programs in metro Atlanta schools

‘We anticipate this funding will impact more than 7,500 athletes at the middle and high school level across Metro Atlanta.’
Athletes run drills during the fifth annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, chaired by Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank, announced Wednesday $6.3 million in grants for flag football and other programs at several metro Atlanta school districts. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
Athletes run drills during the fifth annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, chaired by Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank, announced Wednesday $6.3 million in grants for flag football and other programs at several metro Atlanta school districts. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
By
1 hour ago

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, in partnership with Atlanta United, the Atlanta Falcons and the PGA Tour Superstore, announced Wednesday it is providing grant funding totaling $6.3 million to six metro Atlanta school districts over three years to increase access to sports at the middle and high school level.

The grant was distributed to the following school districts:

RELATED
Blank Foundation gives $25 million to support youth mental health

“The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and AMB Sports and Entertainment recognize and prioritize the importance of providing kids the opportunity to participate in sports,” AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO and AMBFF associate board member Rich McKay said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with these six school districts to remove barriers of entry to sports and enhance the sports experience for their students. We anticipate this funding will impact more than 7,500 athletes at the middle and high school level across Metro Atlanta.”

About the Author

Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.

More Stories

The Latest

New Accreditation Agency

Effort to overhaul ‘woke’ college accreditation system raises questions. Here’s what it means.

Two Georgia universities joining new, controversial accreditor

DeKalb students raise fears about ICE raids; teachers told not to talk about it

Keep Reading

Georgia State gets OK for baseball facility project at iconic sports site

Some athletic directors are open to collective bargaining agreements for college athletes

One of Georgia Tech’s best, Haynes King readies for Yellow Jackets finale

Featured

Fani Willis testifies

Fani Willis blasts Senate panel in contentious hearing

EXCLUSIVE

Atlanta’s SweetWater 420 Fest on the move again with a new venue for 2026

Fatal mauling causes animal control changes in Fulton County