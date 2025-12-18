Blank Foundation to give $6 million to sports programs in metro Atlanta schools

Athletes run drills during the fifth annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, chaired by Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank, announced Wednesday $6.3 million in grants for flag football and other programs at several metro Atlanta school districts. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)

‘We anticipate this funding will impact more than 7,500 athletes at the middle and high school level across Metro Atlanta.’

The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, in partnership with Atlanta United, the Atlanta Falcons and the PGA Tour Superstore, announced Wednesday it is providing grant funding totaling $6.3 million to six metro Atlanta school districts over three years to increase access to sports at the middle and high school level.

The grant was distributed to the following school districts: