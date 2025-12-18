Blank Foundation to give $6 million to sports programs in metro Atlanta schools
‘We anticipate this funding will impact more than 7,500 athletes at the middle and high school level across Metro Atlanta.’
Athletes run drills during the fifth annual Girls Flag Football Showcase hosted by the Atlanta Falcons on Monday, Aug. 25, 2025, at Mercedes-Benz Stadium. The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, chaired by Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank, announced Wednesday $6.3 million in grants for flag football and other programs at several metro Atlanta school districts. (Daniel Varnado for the AJC)
The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation, in partnership with Atlanta United, the Atlanta Falcons and the PGA Tour Superstore, announced Wednesday it is providing grant funding totaling $6.3 million to six metro Atlanta school districts over three years to increase access to sports at the middle and high school level.
The grant was distributed to the following school districts:
Clayton County to create the district’s first coaching development program in partnership with A Better Way Athletics for its 27 middle and high schools.
DeKalb County to establish girls flag football programs at 18 middle schools and to alleviate the cost to participate in middle school girls flag football.
Fulton Countyfor participation and transportation costs in high school boys and girls soccer, golf, tennis and wrestling; and to provide high-quality performance equipment in these sports.
Griffin-Spaldingto establish boys and girls soccer programs at all four middle schools; launch girls flag football programs at the middle school level; alleviate the cost to participate in middle school boys and girls soccer and girls flag football; and improve the quality of athletic fields at its four middle schools.
Gwinnett County to establish girls flag football programs at 14 middle schools beginning in 2026; alleviate the cost to participate in boys and girls soccer at the middle school level; install field lighting to improve safety; and enhance scheduling capabilities at six athletic fields across the school district.
Rockdale County to help with the participation and transportation costs for boys and girls soccer, girls flag football, tackle football and volleyball at the middle school level, and in boys and girls golf, swimming, tennis and wrestling at the high school level. The funding will also be used to improve field conditions and play-space access at four middle schools and provide high-quality performance equipment at the middle and high school level for athletes in these sports.
“The Arthur M. Blank Family Foundation and AMB Sports and Entertainment recognize and prioritize the importance of providing kids the opportunity to participate in sports,” AMB Sports and Entertainment CEO and AMBFF associate board member Rich McKay said in a statement. “We are proud to partner with these six school districts to remove barriers of entry to sports and enhance the sports experience for their students. We anticipate this funding will impact more than 7,500 athletes at the middle and high school level across Metro Atlanta.”
Eric Stirgus joined The Atlanta Journal-Constitution in 2001. He is the newsroom's education editor. Born and raised in Brooklyn, N.Y., Eric is active in the Atlanta Association of Black Journalists and the Education Writers Association and enjoys mentoring aspiring journalists.
