Education Spelman College gets $38 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott It’s the second time in five years Scott has awarded the school a multimillion-dollar gift. Spelman College holds its 137th commencement at the Georgia International Convention Center on Sunday, May 19, 2024. (Jenni Girtman for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution)

Spelman College is getting another substantial funding boost from billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott. The private, all-women’s historically Black college in Atlanta announced Monday that Scott was gifting the school $38 million. It’s the second time in five years the college has gotten a donation from Scott; in 2020, she gave Spelman $20 million while gifting another $20 million to nearby Morehouse College and then $15 million to Clark Atlanta University months later.

Spelman plans to use the money to expand its financial aid program and to invest in technology infrastructure that will “enhance the academic experience, improve administrative efficiency, and prepare students for a digitally driven world,” according to a Monday news release. RELATED Spelman College launches search for new president Interim president Rosalind “Roz” Brewer said the unrestricted funds grant Spelman flexibility so that it can “strengthen the entire student experience, modernize our technology infrastructure, and expand financial opportunity for scholars who call Spelman home.” Billionaire philanthropist MacKenzie Scott arrives at the Vanity Fair Oscar Party, March 4, 2018, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Evan Agostini/Invision/AP) Since the 2019 announcement of her divorce from Amazon founder Jeff Bezos, Scott has made significant investments in HBCUs across the country. Over the past week, she donated $80 million to Howard University in Washington, D.C., $50 million to Virginia State University and $42 million to Alcorn State University in Mississippi. And in September, Scott donated $70 million to the UNCF, formerly known as the United Negro College Fund, for a pooled endowment fund to its 37 schools. Spelman is a UNCF member school.

Because the 2020 funds were unrestricted, the Atlanta HBCUs were able to use the money as they saw fit. Spelman put the majority of that donation into its endowment, while other portions of the gift went to scholarships, technology upgrades and academic programming.