Education International student enrollment slows at Georgia universities

The rate of international students enrolling in Georgia’s public universities dropped significantly this fall, a possible sign that some of President Donald Trump’s policies are turning foreign students away from the U.S. Releasing its most recent data on Tuesday, the University System of Georgia saw a 1.1% increase in out-of-country enrollment between this fall and last. The increase of 295 students is markedly smaller than previous fall semesters; since 2021, the USG had seen a consistent rise in internationals, growing by at least 1,200 students each fall.

“Out-of-country enrollment slightly increased in all sectors, but the rate of growth has slowed this year compared to the growth of previous four years,” Angela Bell, the USG’s vice chancellor for research and policy analysis, said at Tuesday’s Board of Regents meeting. She did not offer an explanation as to what may have caused the slowdown. RELATED Georgia’s public universities hit record high for graduates Since taking office, the Trump administration delayed visa processing for several weeks, suggested capping the number of international students that universities can enroll, and intensified the vetting process students must undergo to get a visa (including reviews of their social media accounts). Additionally, the administration terminated the immigration status of thousands of students, putting them at risk of deportation. The move struck fear in Georgia’s internationals, with some filing lawsuits in response.

Those policy changes have not gone unnoticed by prospective students across the globe.

Jessica Sandberg, a vice president at IDP, an international student recruitment company, said their data indicates perceptions about studying in the U.S. are deteriorating. In one survey, IDP asked students to rank how they perceive six countries as being safe and welcoming environments for international students. The U.S. came in last, ranked behind Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Ireland and the United Kingdom. “There have been a number of developments this spring and summer that have impacted student perception,” said Sandberg. “All of those things, I think, have started to communicate to international students that they’re maybe not welcome or that they may not have the opportunity that they thought.” Trump defended his policies concerning international students in a Fox News Channel interview Monday, saying they are critical to the sustainability of U.S. universities. More than 27,500 internationals enrolled this fall, according to the USG. Last year, the number stood at 27,231. Their enrollment can be particularly valuable to Georgia’s universities because international students typically pay higher tuition rates than American students. They also have been found to boost the state economy, as many help conduct critical research and some go on to start businesses. Recent data from NAFSA: Association of International Educators estimates that international students contribute $1.1 billion to the state economy.

The majority of Georgia’s internationals come from India and China, according to the Institute of International Education. “47% of students from India said that their opinion of the United States has worsened since Trump took office,” said Sandberg. Earlier this year, the Trump administration said it would “aggressively revoke” Chinese student visas, although Trump walked that back in August, announcing plans to expand the program. It is not yet clear if the slowdown in Georgia is an anomaly or a sign of things to come. Sandberg said it could take more time before the full impact is felt. Between researching, applying for schools and getting a visa, it can take a couple years for some international students to go through the admissions process. So by the time Trump enacted some of his policies, many internationals had already committed to studying in the U.S. For those who are still early in the process, their perception of the U.S. could push them to study elsewhere.