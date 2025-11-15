Education Gwinnett superintendent search marks pivotal point for school district One widespread goal of diverse groups is stability at the top of the school district. The Alma Advisory Group delivered a presentation to Gwinnett’s school board members with findings from parents, educators, students, business owners and residents about what they want to see from a future superintendent. (Ben@BenGray.com for the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

The next school superintendent of Gwinnett County, the largest and perhaps most diverse school district in Georgia, will have a very challenging task. The Alma Advisory Group, the Chicago-based firm hired to help with the search process, delivered a presentation Wednesday evening to Gwinnett’s school board members with findings from parents, educators, students, business owners and residents about what they want to see from a future superintendent. The desires, in some cases, were drastically different. One widespread goal is stability at the top.

School board members voted 3-2 in January to terminate the contract of Superintendent Calvin Watts, whose contract was scheduled to expire in July 2026. Al Taylor, previously the district’s chief of schools, is the current interim superintendent. The board’s move came less than four years after Gwinnett let go Superintendent J. Alvin Wilbanks, who led the district for a quarter-century. Gwinnett, like many Georgia school districts, is facing challenges with academic performance, school safety, retaining staff and the ongoing national debate about the role of diversity, equity and inclusion in education. The district is changing. For example, Hispanic students are now the largest demographic group in Gwinnett. Gwinnett County school board members discuss the findings from a community survey with Alma Advisory Group CEO Monica Rosen, whose company is leading the search for the district's next superintendent. (Gwinnett County Public Schools) Here are some takeaways from the presentation and the path forward for Gwinnett:

Differing viewpoints One slide by the Alma Advisory Group had the title “Stakeholders grappled with multiple truths.” The firm found there is a shared goal of achievement for students, but some stakeholders also were “concerned to use the word Equity.” Additionally, many stakeholders said they want Gwinnett to “Go back to the Gwinnett way,” but there’s also a desire among respondents for “fresh eyes” and innovation.

The equity debate Speaking of equity, several school board members during the meeting reiterated their ongoing concerns that schools in some parts of Gwinnett, particularly those with higher percentages of economically-disadvantaged students, aren’t equipped for success. Areas of improvement There were two topics that tied for the top area where respondents said Gwinnett needs improvement. One was fostering an environment where all students thrive. The other was improving academic outcomes and helping students become career-ready. Included among the top five concerns were addressing social, emotional and mental health needs, fostering an inclusive and supportive environment for students and staff and addressing the achievement gap for low-income students. What do students want? More than 100 current students completed the survey. Some asked for more equitable funding, noting several schools use trailers for classrooms. They want more mental health supports. They also want greater clarity about the use of artificial intelligence. One quote in the presentation said “I’ve never used A.I. Teachers are encouraging us to use A.I., but they told us it’s bad. Why are you encouraging it now?” Public or private The search process was part of the discussion. Some board members defended the pace of the search, saying the 63 meetings and community survey were needed to help better understand the job qualifications and profile for the next superintendent. Alma Advisory Group CEO Monica Rosen and the school board members talked during the meeting about transparency. School boards typically don’t discuss potential candidates until a finalist is named. Many candidates don’t want their names revealed to avoid questions about their current job status.