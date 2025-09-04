Former Pace Academy teacher arrested on sexual battery charges

A former teacher at Pace Academy was arrested this week on two felony counts of sexual battery.
Marshall Lopez, 33, has been fired by Pace, the private school in Buckhead said in a statement.
Lopez spanked a teenage student on her buttocks with his bare hands on three occasions in his classroom during the prior school year, according to an arrest warrant.
Lopez told the student he felt like she was underperforming in his class, the warrant says. In one instance, the warrant says he pulled down her pants and struck her above her underwear.
The student initially did not discuss what she said happened because she was scared, and she began skipping his classes, according to an Atlanta police arrest report. School officials eventually learned about the allegations and investigated, according to that report.
In the second case, an arrest report says Lopez wanted to discipline another teenage girl he said cheated on an exam. Lopez gave the student three options to address the situation: tell her mother, have the honor council decide the punishment or let Lopez decide the punishment, according to a warrant. The student let Lopez decide the disciplinary action. Lopez locked his classroom room and slapped the student’s buttocks with his hand four times, the warrant says.
Lopez stopped the spanking when another student knocked on the door, the report says. The student said Lopez on other occasions would give her hugs and touch her buttocks.
The student told a friend, another student told an adult, and administrators were contacted, according to the police arrest report.
Lopez was booked Monday into the Fulton County Jail and released Wednesday, according to online records.
Pace said in a statement it was grateful to Atlanta police and other law enforcement agencies for their work on the cases but declined further comment since it is an active investigation.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications
Georgia Tech receives $100 million gift, largest in school’s history
Alumnus John W. Durstine bequeaths the money to the George W. Woodruff School of Mechanical Engineering.
How Apalachee High is marking first anniversary of shooting
Students and staff are scheduled to participate in a "Day of Prevailing Love," including activities to honor the four shooting victims and mental health sessions.
Emory University to discontinue its DEI programs, offices
Emory had previously embraced diversity efforts, but interim president Leah Ward Sears wrote that the decision was due to federal laws and mandates.
Featured
Credit: arvin.temkar@ajc.com
The Atlanta airport Plane Train’s employees have voted to unionize
Employees who operate Hartsfield-Jackson Atlanta International Airport's Plane Train said in a statement that their group is interested in better pay and benefits.
Georgia judge scraps FDA rule for cigarette packaging
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s latest rule requiring graphic warnings on cigarette packaging and advertising has been tossed out by a federal judge in South Georgia.
Rep. Buddy Carter pitches a Savannah wedding for Taylor Swift
“This is a storybook wedding, and they should have it in a storybook city," says Rep. Buddy Carter in a wide ranging interview on "Politically Georgia."