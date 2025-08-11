Apprenticeships are key to Georgia’s workforce future

As Georgia continues to lead the nation as the No. 1 state for business, we face a challenge shared by thriving economies across the country: building a pipeline of skilled workers to meet rising demand. Whether it’s advanced manufacturing, health care, IT, logistics, or energy, employers are urgently looking for talent with the right skills — not just degrees.
One of the most effective ways to bridge this gap is through apprenticeship programs. Apprenticeships offer a proven model that combines classroom instruction with paid, on-the-job training, helping students build real-world experience while earning a paycheck and progressing toward a career. At the Technical College System of Georgia, we believe apprenticeships are not just beneficial — they are essential to the future of our workforce.
Gov. Brian Kemp has prioritized apprenticeships as a critical component of his High Demand Career Initiative, supporting his vision for Georgia to be the top state for talent. Working alongside lawmakers, he championed the passage of state Senate Bill 379 — marking a $1 million investment in apprenticeships through the HDCI Program. Apprenticeships offer students a direct pathway into high-wage, high-demand careers. Unlike traditional education models where classroom learning comes first and job experience follows, apprenticeships integrate both from Day One. This approach accelerates entry into the workforce and ensures that what is taught in the classroom is aligned with what’s needed in the workplace.
For many students — especially those seeking a more hands-on, applied learning environment — apprenticeships are the best of both worlds. They allow participants to earn industry-recognized credentials and gain valuable work experience, all while being mentored by seasoned professionals. This isn’t just learning for the sake of learning; it’s learning while advancing your career.
Credit: Contributed
Credit: Contributed
Georgia’s businesses, large and small, are discovering the value of growing their own talent through apprenticeships. Instead of relying on a tight labor market to find workers with specialized skills, companies can shape and train apprentices from the ground up. This approach increases employee retention, reduces recruitment costs and ensures a stronger cultural fit within the organization.
At the TCSG, we partner with hundreds of employers across the state to help start and expand registered apprenticeship programs tailored to their workforce needs. These partnerships span Georgia’s most in-demand industries at companies like Gulfstream, Ace Electric, WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital, and the newly-built Hyundai Metaplant. We’ve also expanded into the public sector, working with city and county governments to build apprenticeship pathways for critical roles such as firefighter EMT and K–12 teachers.
Since 2022, TCSG has nearly doubled the number of apprentices and employers it has served through apprenticeships. Apprenticeships aren’t just good for individuals and employers — they’re good for Georgia. Georgia’s state-funded apprenticeship initiative, the High Demand Apprenticeship Program, is on track to reach an annual economic impact of more than $13.5 million, once programs are completed. Apprenticeships provide real-time returns for communities looking to boost wages and local economic activity.
As we continue to recruit new industries and support the expansion of existing ones, our ability to provide a ready, skilled workforce is critical. Apprenticeships are a key component of our strategy to remain competitive in a global economy.
That’s why the state has expanded support for apprenticeships through Apprentice Georgia and WorkSource Georgia, ensuring funding and resources are available to support both apprentices and employers. Recently, Apprentice Georgia secured the largest federal apprenticeship grant in state history, bolstering our efforts to expand opportunities in high-demand fields. That grant enhances our capacity to support more employers and apprentices through funding, technical guidance, and wraparound services. Through these efforts, we’re building a workforce that is not only job-ready but also resilient, adaptable, and aligned with the needs of Georgia’s key industries.
Since 2023, TCSG has been a key training partner of the governor’s initiative to boost skilled talent in the state’s high-demand industries and apprenticeships play a vital role in filling these jobs. We are proud to see the rapid growth of apprenticeships across our 22 technical colleges and throughout the state. From traditional trades to emerging fields like cybersecurity and electric vehicle technology, the opportunities for apprenticeship expansion are vast — and the need is urgent.
I encourage more employers to consider the benefits of hiring apprentices, and more students to explore this powerful option for jumpstarting their careers. Together, we can build a workforce that keeps Georgia strong, competitive, and prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.
Greg Dozier is commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia.
About the Author
Keep Reading
Credit: Georgia Tech Institute Communications
Georgia Tech sets fundraising record, nearing $2 billion goal
With contributions from more than 25,000 donors, it's a big step for the school’s “Transforming Tomorrow” campaign, which aims to raise $2 billion by the end of 2027.
Georgia leaders mum on whether they will join new federal school voucher program
Few states have said whether they'll opt in to the federal school choice tax credit, which offers tax credits for donations to student scholarships.
Georgia Democrats press the GOP on culture-war issues
Georgia Democrats in the General Assembly have increased pressure on Republican colleagues who push culture war issues like transgender healthcare, DEI and religious liberty
Featured
Rapper T-Hood reportedly shot, killed at a Gwinnett home
Atlanta rapper T-Hood, the stage name of Tevin Hood, was best known for the songs ‘Perculator’ and ‘Ready 2 Go.’
Georgia high school football rankings: 6 defending champs start season No. 1
2024 state champions Grayson (Class 6A), North Oconee (4A), Calhoun (3A), Carver-Columbus (2A), Toombs County (A Division I) and Bowdon (A Division II) top preseason rankings.