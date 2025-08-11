Apprenticeships are key to Georgia’s workforce future

For many students — especially those seeking a more hands-on, applied learning environment — apprenticeships are the best of both worlds. They allow participants to earn industry-recognized credentials and gain valuable work experience, all while being mentored by seasoned professionals. This isn’t just learning for the sake of learning; it’s learning while advancing your career.

Credit: Contributed Credit: Contributed

Georgia’s businesses, large and small, are discovering the value of growing their own talent through apprenticeships. Instead of relying on a tight labor market to find workers with specialized skills, companies can shape and train apprentices from the ground up. This approach increases employee retention, reduces recruitment costs and ensures a stronger cultural fit within the organization.

At the TCSG, we partner with hundreds of employers across the state to help start and expand registered apprenticeship programs tailored to their workforce needs. These partnerships span Georgia’s most in-demand industries at companies like Gulfstream, Ace Electric, WellStar Spalding Regional Hospital, and the newly-built Hyundai Metaplant. We’ve also expanded into the public sector, working with city and county governments to build apprenticeship pathways for critical roles such as firefighter EMT and K–12 teachers.

Since 2022, TCSG has nearly doubled the number of apprentices and employers it has served through apprenticeships. Apprenticeships aren’t just good for individuals and employers — they’re good for Georgia. Georgia’s state-funded apprenticeship initiative, the High Demand Apprenticeship Program, is on track to reach an annual economic impact of more than $13.5 million, once programs are completed. Apprenticeships provide real-time returns for communities looking to boost wages and local economic activity.

As we continue to recruit new industries and support the expansion of existing ones, our ability to provide a ready, skilled workforce is critical. Apprenticeships are a key component of our strategy to remain competitive in a global economy.

That’s why the state has expanded support for apprenticeships through Apprentice Georgia and WorkSource Georgia, ensuring funding and resources are available to support both apprentices and employers. Recently, Apprentice Georgia secured the largest federal apprenticeship grant in state history, bolstering our efforts to expand opportunities in high-demand fields. That grant enhances our capacity to support more employers and apprentices through funding, technical guidance, and wraparound services. Through these efforts, we’re building a workforce that is not only job-ready but also resilient, adaptable, and aligned with the needs of Georgia’s key industries.

Since 2023, TCSG has been a key training partner of the governor’s initiative to boost skilled talent in the state’s high-demand industries and apprenticeships play a vital role in filling these jobs. We are proud to see the rapid growth of apprenticeships across our 22 technical colleges and throughout the state. From traditional trades to emerging fields like cybersecurity and electric vehicle technology, the opportunities for apprenticeship expansion are vast — and the need is urgent.

I encourage more employers to consider the benefits of hiring apprentices, and more students to explore this powerful option for jumpstarting their careers. Together, we can build a workforce that keeps Georgia strong, competitive, and prepared for the jobs of tomorrow.

Greg Dozier is commissioner of the Technical College System of Georgia.