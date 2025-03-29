Peek inside Hyundai’s new electric vehicle ‘metaplant’ in Georgia

ELLABELL — Hyundai Motor Group promised its electric vehicle manufacturing facility near Savannah would be the “factory of the future.”
On Wednesday, the South Korean automaker debuted what it calls the Metaplant to the public in a scene straight out of a sci-fi. Robots both big and small stamped, welded and assembled autos. EVs moved about the shop floor on self-propelled dollies that use GPS and motion sensors for navigation. Four-legged robots that resembled medium-sized dogs inspected the work.
And employees, known as Meta Pros, monitored equipment or performed tasks too tactile for the machines to handle.
Click on the photo gallery atop this article to see what the inside of the factory looks like.
The peek inside was part of the ceremonial grand opening for the $7.59 billion manufacturing campus. The facility is the largest economic development project in Georgia state history and is projected to employ 8,500 at full build out, including 2,600 building automobiles. The 16 million-square-foot assembly facility is designed to produce up to 500,000 vehicles per year, a number revised from 300,000 at Wednesday’s event.
Hyundai began production here last October with one shift and recently began hiring for a second shift. Hyundai currently is building its bestselling EV, the IONIQ 5, at the plant as well as an electric SUV, the IONIQ 9.
Click here to read more about Wednesday’s tour and the latest from Hyundai about its plans for the plant.
Click here to read about how the EV maker is navigating the shifting political terrain in the U.S., including tariffs.
And click here for an FAQ about the plant.
