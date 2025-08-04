Education
A maestro of the crosswalks, crossing guard finds joy in keeping kids safe

Decatur’s Larry McCrary said his job is not about the money, but serving parents and children.
Larry McCrary guides parents and students along the crosswalk at his post at Talley Street Upper Elementary on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Decatur. “I’m kind of excited to be back.” McCrary says. “I was off for two months but my kids, I miss them.” (Natrice Miller/AJC)
Larry McCrary guides parents and students along the crosswalk at his post at Talley Street Upper Elementary on Thursday, July 31, 2025, in Decatur. “I’m kind of excited to be back.” McCrary says. “I was off for two months but my kids, I miss them.” (Natrice Miller/AJC)
By Natrice Miller
2 hours ago

Watching school crossing guard Larry McCrary manage the traffic at the intersection of Talley and New streets in Decatur is like watching a maestro conduct an orchestra.

With arms raised, stop sign in hand and whistle dangling from his mouth, he gracefully moves around the small, but busy intersection with precision to get children across the road safely and help confused parents to navigate the carpool line for the first time.

Watching school crossing guard Larry McCrary manage the traffic at the intersection of Talley and New streets is like watching a maestro conduct an orchestra. His third year working with City Schools of Decatur, McCrary is a familiar and welcome face in the neighborhood. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
His third year working with City Schools of Decatur, McCrary, 64, is a familiar and welcome face in the neighborhood. Multiple “Hey Larry!” greetings can be heard from smiling parents and students as they cross the busy intersection.

“I’m kind of excited to be back.” McCrary says. “I was off for two months but my kids, I miss them.”

Larry McCrary arrives to his post in front of Talley Street Upper Elementary around 6:30 a.m. He puts on his vest and gloves, grabs safety equipment and waits patiently for the first pedestrians to arrive, which is usually after 7 a.m. (Natrice Miller/AJC)

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

Credit: NATRICE MILLER

McCray returned to work Thursday, the first day of school in Decatur. Most metro Atlanta schools begin classes Monday.

A native of Columbus, Mississippi, McCrary worked as a substitute teacher before moving to Atlanta in 1989.

He always loved working kids, but ended up working in law enforcement for 26 years before retiring.

Larry McCrary helps pedestrians cross the road in front of Talley Street Upper Elementary. A native of Columbus, Mississippi, McCrary worked as a substitute teacher before moving to Atlanta in 1989. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
A well-known retiree inspired McCrary to his second career, and an opportunity to work with children.

“I thought I was going to travel and relax, but after reading an article about retired NBA player Adrian Dantley being a school crossing guard, I said ‘If a millionaire can do that, I can, too.’”

Shortly before his afternoon shift, Larry McCrary drinks a slushy to stay cool while waiting in his car on Thursday, July 31, 2025. He typically likes to arrive close to an hour before the shift to not only relax, but get a good parking spot before carpool parents arrive. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
McCrary is returning to the corner of Talley and New by popular demand this year. The parents told his supervisor they wanted him back.

When his shift at Talley Street Upper Elementary School is finished, McCrary heads directly to an intersection in front of Beacon Hill Middle School.

Larry McCrary, holding his handheld stop sign, is returning to the corner of Talley and New streets by popular demand this year. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
“It’s a tough area because of the traffic so they like me here because of my experience as an officer. We are trained to do all of this stuff.”

At 9:02 a.m., the alarm on his watch goes off, signaling the end of his morning shifts. Most days, he relaxes at home before returning to the elementary school around 1:30 p.m. for the afternoon shift.

After putting on his safety gear, Larry McCrary walks to the intersection. He said although it is a small area, it can get very busy between the walkers and carpoolers. (Natrice Miller/AJC)
“This ain’t about the money. Having a job helping and protecting kids has always been on my bucket list. The most rewarding part is communicating with the parents and kids. They know me and they know I’m here to serve and protect.”

