Georgia ranks below the rest of the country in the well-being of its children in areas such as education and health, according to research released Monday by the Annie E. Casey Foundation.

The foundation’s 36th report on child well-being explored areas such as how well students are doing in reading and math, the percentage of families without health insurance, those living in extreme poverty and children experiencing mental health issues like anxiety or depression. Georgia ranked 39th overall. The Peach State had its highest ranking, 32nd overall in education, and its lowest ranking, 42nd, in family and community, which included children living in high-poverty areas. New Hampshire ranked first overall while New Mexico ranked last.

The report found steady progress nationally in high school graduation rates and a decline in teen births. There were challenges in oth­er areas; aca­d­e­m­ic out­comes are still worse than before the COVID-19 pan­dem­ic.