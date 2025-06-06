Facing pressure from alumni, a small Christian college in North Georgia is launching an independent investigation into allegations that the school and its president covered up years of sexual abuse.

Truett McConnell University announced Friday that Richard Hyde with Phoenix Research will conduct the investigation. University president Emir Caner, who has led the school since 2008, will be placed on administrative leave until it is complete. John Yarbrough will serve as acting president.

TMU has undergone a reckoning since a former student recently said that beginning in 2013, she was groomed and eventually raped by a then-administrator at the school. A 16-page letter prepared by the victim’s lawyer claims that when the conduct was brought to Caner’s attention, he “looked the other way, failed to act, or was willfully blind.” In a recent video statement, Caner denied there was a cover up.