Data Surge Atlanta banned data centers in most of the city. One is trying anyway. Digital Realty says intown data centers serve a unique purpose, but some neighbors worry it won’t serve their needs. (Illustration: Philip Robibero/AJC)

By Zachary Hansen 14 minutes ago Share

Atlanta put data center developers on notice two years ago, effectively saying they aren’t welcome in much of the city. The City Council banned new data centers within a half-mile of the Beltline and MARTA stops. Last summer, the city went even further to prohibit these facilities in several neighborhoods while requiring additional permits for everywhere else.

The policies meant the capital of the South — and the epicenter of the country’s hottest data center market since the artificial intelligence boom — became one of the largest cities to resist the industry’s rapid proliferation. “Data centers don’t belong in intown Atlanta, full stop,” said Councilman Jason Dozier, one of the sponsors of those bans. Those restrictions are facing their first test. Texas-based real estate investment trust Digital Realty is proposing a $500 million plan to convert a polluted and vacant film production park into a data center near a MARTA station and the Beltline in Adair Park, roughly 2 miles southwest of downtown.

The proposal, which has sparked petitions, is working its way through neighborhood groups and will need the City Council’s blessing to gain an exemption from its recent bans, with a vote expected in June.

“To put it simply, we need to be close to 56 Marietta and the fiber and physical wires that connect this facility back to 56 Marietta,” said Andrew Alves, Digital Realty’s senior vice president of acquisitions. “To put it simply, we need to be close to 56 Marietta," said Andrew Alves, Digital Realty’s senior vice president of acquisitions. Alves and Digital Realty discussed a planned data center in Atlanta during a March 19, 2026, town hall. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) He said downtown’s carrier hotels have run out of space that supports hundreds of clients, ranging from local organizations to Fortune 500 companies. “You can see the school board of Atlanta in there, the Georgia Aquarium, the Atlanta 911 call center,” Alves said of clients within the carrier hotels. “That’s helped a lot of folks sort of say, ‘Wait a minute, this is infrastructure, and we do need this.’” In its effort to gain support, Digital Realty is reserving some of the property for retail shops and negotiating a community benefits agreement with the surrounding neighborhoods.

Another factor is latency concerns, which arise when the physical distance data has to travel through fiber lines causes a delayed response. Even a few miles can cause milliseconds of delay, which Alves said can be critical. That proximity may serve the company’s customers and digital ecosystem, but several Adair Park neighbors argue it won’t serve them. Instead, it would take away a redevelopment site in a fast-changing corridor near the West End MARTA station. RELATED Georgia lawmakers leave data center tax breaks intact, punt on energy costs Atlanta has banned data centers near transit and the Beltline, but this site (foreground) at 713 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. near the West End MARTA station is trying to get an exception. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) The decision in Adair Park could also have far-reaching consequences. “I’d imagine there’s other data center companies that have their sights on lucrative intown locations, whether it be along the Beltline or in downtown Atlanta,” Dozier said. “This entire process is going to inform their decision-makers going forward.”

Matt Garbett, an Adair Park resident, also questioned what message it would send for Atlanta leaders to buckle for the first data center proposal to come their way since touting their bans. “Why do you pass these things if you’re not going to implement them?” he asked. ‘You shouldn’t know it exists’ The data centers most people envision are hulking facilities the size of a regional mall. Often they comprise campuses surrounded by substations and gigantic transmission lines. Those campuses are being built at lightning speed across the country and Georgia as part of the AI race. But carrier hotels and urban data centers serve a different purpose, acting as the nervous system for internet traffic. Digital Realty's carrier hotel data center is at 56 Marietta St. (Zachary Hansen/AJC)

Jordan Sadler, another Digital Realty executive, said most Atlantans don’t even know these facilities are already downtown. “Which is perfect. You shouldn’t know it exists,” he said. “But it supports everything you do every day on your phones, your business, your remote working and everything else that goes on.” He and Alves argue the Adair Park site is close enough and has existing power infrastructure to amplify those online storage and connection needs. Digital Realty’s proposal is to build a 282,000-square-foot facility it calls a data exchange to amplify the capabilities of 56 Marietta St. and its sister carrier hotel at 250 Williams St. It would have an electrical capacity of 30 megawatts — enough power for nearly 23,000 homes — and would be joined by about 35,000 square feet of retail space. This is a site map of a proposed carrier hotel, a type of data center, by developer Digital Realty in Atlanta's Adair Park neighborhood. (Courtesy of Digital Realty)

The City Council’s ban on data centers applies to all types, which Alves called “rash.” The council members who led the charge to expand that ban said it was designed to promote people-focused developments. “Uses that run counter to housing or jobs or community amenities should be prohibited (in these transit corridors), and that continues to be my position,” Councilman Matt Westmoreland said. Rezoning relevance Digital Realty first proposed its project in 2024 just after the City Council implemented its ban. Councilman Antonio Lewis sponsored the legislation, but he withdrew it after garnering sharp pushback — including from Mayor Andre Dickens. “The council was right then, and it would be beneficial for the communities we serve if you all stick with that judgement now,” Dickens wrote in a letter to the council members at the time. RELATED Environmental groups take PSC to court over Georgia Power data center expansion Lewis, along with Councilwoman Eshe Collins, revived the proposal last fall. They said sponsoring the legislation is not an endorsement but rather opens up an avenue for public feedback.

“For me, this is not creating an open door or a floodgate for anyone,” Collins said. “This is a continuing consideration and conversation that is happening with the community around a proposed project.” Parties connected to redeveloping this property — including its owner, Ali Katoot, and legal representation, Hakim Hilliard — have made campaign contributions to Collins and Lewis, as well as past contributions to Dickens. Collins said the contribution she received was not a factor in her co-sponsoring the legislation. And behind the scenes, the debate was heating up. In emails obtained by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution through an open records request, neighborhood leaders scrutinized Digital Realty’s plans and its distinction between data exchanges and data centers. “It is obviously entirely up to your team if you choose to engage in a technical semantic argument of data vs colocation center,” Garbett wrote to Alves in October. “But it’s not relevant to the rezoning matter.”

This computer equipment in the data center at 56 Marietta St. is a networking hub for other data centers across the Atlanta region to connect. (Courtesy of Digital Realty) Garbett’s feelings haven’t shifted in the months since. He said Digital Realty is racing against the clock for approval because a pending zoning reform, called “ATL Zoning 2.0,” would codify that the Adair Park site isn’t suitable for a data center. It’s slated for City Council consideration this summer, and if it passes before Digital Realty gets its requested exception, it would be back to the drawing board. “Zoning 2.0 does not allow for a data center there at all,” Garbett said. “It’d be 10 times more difficult.” Neighborhood desires Adair Park is a prominent streetcar suburb that emerged at the turn of the 20th century. Its evolution since then mirrors many of Atlanta’s urban neighborhoods. It features century-old homes on tree-lined streets and has served as a middle-class enclave in industrial Southwest Atlanta. But the white flight of the mid-1900s and chronic disinvestment led the area to experience economic decline by the end of the century.

The building at 713 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd., which Digital Realty is looking to buy for its project, is a prime example of the area’s industrial decay. The property at 713 Ralph David Abernathy Blvd. was once advertised as a filming location. Digital Realty, however, sees it as a data center site. (Hyosub Shin/AJC) Built in the 1880s with a distinctive granite facade, the building and surrounding warehouses housed printing presses to support magazines for The Ruralist Press. It was eventually acquired by AT&T, which shut down all operations in 2009. Since then, the property has been advertised as a filming location, but its long-term future was likely some form of redevelopment. “This community has been studied for a long time‚” said Kimberly Scott, executive director of social justice group Georgia WAND. She said city studies have found neighbors want fresh food, retail and housing, “and we haven’t seen it.”

A 2019 study by the Atlanta Regional Commission of the former Ruralist Press building identified it as a potential residential, commercial and light industrial site. Its status as a brownfield, polluted from industrial activity and ink-stained press work, also makes redevelopment of any kind a costly endeavor. Digital Realty estimates it will cost $20 million to clean up the brownfield to commercial standards. It would be even more expensive to make safe for residential uses, which Lewis is skeptical can safely be done. “If there’s lead in the ground, you will never hear about Councilman Antonio Lewis building housing there,” he said, referencing Michigan’s Flint River crisis as an example of unsafe brownfield management. RELATED Atlantic Station reshaped Atlanta 20 years ago. Now, it looks to the future. To news outlets, including 11 Alive, Lewis has said the remediation cost could be expensive at $40 million, but a study supporting that figure hasn’t been released. He said he’s “never seen a city councilperson pay for a study for a private developer with public funding.” A letter written by a dozen leaders across the area’s neighborhood planning unit asked the City Council to better understand the remediation costs before approving Digital Realty’s plan.

“Are we choosing between a data center and an underused 12 acres for the indefinite future?” the letter on March 6 asked. “Or are we choosing between a data center and the mixed-use developments that have been recommended and proposed?” Dickens in his 2024 letter criticized pushing data centers “into underserved, traditionally African-American areas that have been starved of equitable development and amenities.” Community benefits Digital Realty said it’s open to a community benefits agreement to win over neighborhood support. Hilliard, the property owner’s attorney, said at a March 19 town hall that Digital Realty is prepared to deposit $5 million into a community trust. He also said the brownfield mitigation would leave the site “demonstrably better” than it is today. Attendees listen to presentations during a town hall by NPU-V and Digital Realty to discuss a planned data center March 19, 2026. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)