Business Data centers to get regional review, public notice on key Georgia website State agency sets parameters for how regional commissions should study infrastructure impact for new data center proposals. The QTS data center complex under development in Fayetteville is expected to consume as much electricity as about a million U.S. households. (Elijah Nouvelage/Bloomberg via Getty Images)

SAVANNAH — A Georgia agency set new rules Thursday for how large data center proposals should be evaluated by regional planners, rules that will also make it easier for the public to learn where the huge and controversial computing centers have been proposed. The Georgia Department of Community Affairs board unanimously codified parameters for how data centers should be reviewed during the Development of Regional Impact process, an infrastructure study typically required for large projects.

The new rules are poised to end a prolonged pause the DCA initiated over the summer that stopped new data center projects from entering into the regional review process, though city and county zoning processes were not affected. RELATED As data centers grow larger, so does pushback across Georgia First reported in July by The Atlanta Journal-Constitution, the DCA’s pause was designed to provide time to write rules for how data centers should be analyzed during the DRI process. But it also presented a monthslong gap in which there was not a centralized place where the public could see where such campuses were being proposed statewide. Local leaders could still consider — and potentially process — new proposals that didn’t go through the additional regional review and oversight. “We have been in a blind spot,” said Chris Manganiello, water policy director for the Chattahoochee Riverkeeper. “I think it should help up open that (DRI review) window again and see what’s happening.” Data centers, which are effectively gigantic warehouses filled with computer servers, have been around for decades but nowhere near the scale of modern proposals. To serve the country’s growing digital needs and power artificial intelligence, tech giants and developers have favored building campuses of data centers worth billions of dollars and spanning hundreds of acres.