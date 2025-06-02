From protecting military equipment to protecting our digital lives, the former Fort Gillem Army depot south of Atlanta could soon enlist a large data center.

Digital Realty is proposing a 1.9 million-square-foot data center campus on a 97-acre slice of the former Fort Gillem property in Forest Park, according to a Development of Regional Impact filing.

The early-stage proposal, which includes scant details on the development, is the latest large computer storage farm project to join metro Atlanta’s pipeline. The Atlanta region has emerged as a hotbed for the data center industry in recent years and has amassed dozens of proposed projects since 2023.

Digital Realty is a Texas-based real estate investment trust focused on data centers, and the company operates multiple in the Atlanta area. Its most notable is at 56 Marietta St., a repurposed century-old downtown building that acts as one of the country’s largest carrier hotels, effectively a regional hub where telecommunications providers are able to connect with other data centers.