‘Involve the community’

Georgia Power, a for-profit subsidiary of Southern Co., is required to supply electricity to its customers.

As customer needs increase, Georgia Power must expand its generation and infrastructure to meet those needs, while submitting to the regulation of the Public Service Commission. The utility does not reveal the power usage of individual customers nor the cost of its projects and evaluated alternatives.

The Jefferson Street-Northwest Transmission Line project includes two new high-voltage lines connecting two substations in the area. Howell Station residents learned of the project as trees started to come down, since Georgia Power had already obtained most of its entitlements for the transmission project.

The tree cutting prompted the Howell Station Neighborhood Association to coordinate meetings with Georgia Power, including the one Tuesday.

Council member Byron Amos said he was disappointed Georgia Power didn’t include neighbors before the project was effectively finalized.

“They say that it’s impossible or just not their thing to involve the community when it comes to projects,” he said. “I think that’s one of the first things they need to do.”

Breaking a buffer

Fernandez said the route is “the least impactful” option and avoids Georgia Power having to acquire additional property or disrupt the nearby Beltline trail.

Using land owned by Fulton County and QTS, Georgia Power plans to clear a large portion of trees along the buffer between Howell Station homes and the nearby Fulton County jail as part of the 12-pole transmission line installation.

“We do not design our routes through public input,” she said. “We design our routes through state law criteria that balances … safety, existing corridors, environmental considerations, engineering practices and cost impacts to customers.”

One of the common complaints from neighbors was how the neighborhood would be less insulated from the jail, a troubled facility that’s been the focus of federal investigations over its conditions.

Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution Credit: Daniel Varnado/For the Atlanta Journal-Constitution

Ashley and Mike Meyer, who live on a street next to the jail’s tree buffer, voiced concerns that released inmates will more easily be able to cut through their area to get to nearby bus stops.