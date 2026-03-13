Business Atlanta-area facility to train electrical workers as data centers expand Workforce training center to break ground next month on 49-acre site in Monroe, roughly an hour east of Atlanta. This is a rendering of a planned Dycom workforce training center slated to come to Monroe. The facility will specialize in digital infrastructure and data centers jobs. (Courtesy of Dycom Industries)

Utility infrastructure and data center warehouses are popping up across Georgia, but are there enough workers trained to support all that rapid growth? A sprawling campus planned an hour east of Atlanta will soon aim to fill that gap.

Dycom Industries announced Thursday it will build a workforce training center on a 49-acre site in Walton County to train 40 workers at a time on electrical systems, fiber deployment, utility work and maintenance. It will act as a central training hub for Dycom, a Florida-based specialty contractor with more than 20,000 workers across the country. “The complexity of today’s digital infrastructure favors a scaled, high-quality workforce,” Dan Peyovich, president and CEO of Dycom, said in a news release. “This flagship center is a major step in staying ahead of that demand.” RELATED Accelerated summer program prepares Georgia students for construction careers The training center is designed like a camping retreat. Located off Highway 78 just northeast of Monroe, the campus will feature classrooms, a yard filled with utility poles, a mock residential neighborhood, an underground utility field and on-site lodging for trainees. Its focus is “real-world scenario practice,” according to files submitted to Walton County.

This is a site map of a planned workforce training campus by Dycom Industries in Walton County. (Courtesy of Walton County)