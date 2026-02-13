Business Georgia’s sales tax breaks for data centers tally more than $2.5 billion The data center industry’s rampant growth in Georgia means taxpayer-backed incentives also balloon beyond earlier projections. (Jon Reyes/AJC)

Last May, Georgia expected to waive roughly $327 million in sales and use taxes for the equipment that Big Tech purchased this fiscal year for its data centers. That estimate turned out to not even be close — missing the mark by more than $2 billion, according to new data released by the Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget.

Georgia has emerged as one of the top data center markets in the United States. Although supporters have cheered the investment and jobs they bring, many residents have raised concerns about land use, water consumption and electricity demand the huge computing centers require.

Those two programs have waived at least $163 million in local and state sales tax collections each year since 2022, according to state tax expenditure reports. The Governor’s Office of Planning and Budget found the subsidies eclipsed $1 billion in tax savings during 2025’s fiscal year, and it projects that figure to nearly triple by 2027. Meta's Stanton Springs Data Center is in Newton County, East of Atlanta. (Mike Stewart/AP) Tarczynska said these programs, which were adopted by lawmakers before the AI boom of 2023, have proved to be outdated and financially boost some of the world’s most valuable companies and an industry that critics contend needs no taxpayer-backed assistance. “We are applying an old way of subsidization to an industry that has not existed before,” she said of hyperscale data centers. “This is a totally new industry, … that’s why it’s so extremely important for subsidy programs, when they are created, to include sunset provisions.” A sunset provision is when a policy will automatically expire unless extended by lawmakers. The state’s current high-tech data center sales tax exemption is set to sunset at the end of 2031, but there are multiple bills up for consideration that would pause or eliminate it sooner.

Since it went into effect in 2018, that program by itself has waived more than $1 billion in potential taxes for Georgia. It’s expected to cost more than $700 million every year starting in 2027, according to a recent study of the incentive by the University of Georgia. Kemp vetoed a bill in 2024 that would have suspended the tax breaks for hyperscale projects, saying it would be abrupt and could undermine investment. When asked about the updated incentive estimate and potential legislation, a Kemp spokesperson said, “It’s our office’s practice not to comment on pending or proposed legislation out of respect for the legislative process.” Local impacts Big Tech and data center lobbyists argue that statewide tax incentives are needed to remain competitive. At least 37 states have some form of an incentive for data centers, according to the UGA study.

Data center proponents also say statewide tax losses are offset by the property tax gains reaped by local governments. “It’s effectively a tax sourcing question,” Christopher Kimm, an executive at data center operator Equinix, previously told the AJC. “You’re moving it from the sales tax at the state level to the property tax at the local level.” “You’re moving it from the sales tax at the state level to the property tax at the local level,” said Christopher Kimm, senior vice president of Equinix's Americas operations. (Zachary Hansen/AJC) Local governments, however, often offer their own property tax breaks to data center developers and operators, which can mitigate those effects. Microsoft said last month it will no longer pursue local tax breaks, an announcement that comes after multiple local Georgia government agencies have provided tens of millions in property tax breaks to the company over the years. In addition, property tax generation hinges on properties being assessed at the promised value, which doesn’t always happen. Some places, such as Fulton County, have been accused of underassessing high-end buildings and data centers, leaving millions of dollars in potential taxes on the table.