Metro Atlanta communities must reform zoning to create more affordable housing

Metro Atlanta residents said in a recent survey that their top pressing concerns in the region are housing affordability and traffic. Zoning reform would help, the guest column authors write. (On I-85, from Jan. 26, 2026 / Ben Hendren for the AJC)

National Zoning Atlas: Local codes choke denser, more affordable housing and, by extension, better-planned and more accessible communities.

National Zoning Atlas: Local codes choke denser, more affordable housing and, by extension, better-planned and more accessible communities.

Working on the National Zoning Atlas’ analysis of metro Atlanta helped us see how the region’s zoning rules contribute to both of these issues.

Zoning, adopted at the local level, governs construction in almost every part of the region. What we found — across nearly 40,000 pages of zoning codes in the 169 cities, towns, and counties that exercise zoning in metro Atlanta — is a regionwide legal framework that inflates housing costs and exacerbates traffic-causing sprawl.

One of the most striking patterns is the way that zoning bans the type of walkable, mixed-use neighborhoods that make life convenient.

We found that only 8% of the zoned land in metro Atlanta allows housing to be located alongside non-residential uses. People can’t walk down the street to grab a coffee or stop into the office. They have to get into their cars to do virtually everything. Zoning gives them no choice but to be the very traffic they hate.