Portman buys Atlanta’s tallest hotel, reacquiring tower its founder built

Portman Holdings has acquired the Westin Peachtree Plaza Atlanta, a hotel designed and built by the developer's founder. (Courtesy of Portman Holdings)

Portman Holdings, a development firm that designed and built many of Atlanta’s recognizable skyscrapers , on Thursday announced one of its funds had reacquired one of the developer’s tallest landmarks: the Westin Peachtree Plaza hotel.

Time is often a flat circle — or in this case, a cylinder.

The 73-story behemoth, which includes 1,073 rooms, was the tallest hotel in the world when it opened in 1976, and it still ranks as America’s third tallest. Founded by the late architect and developer John C. Portman Jr., his namesake company sold the hotel in the 1980s amid tough financial times.

But the reacquisition aims to breathe new life into the aging hotel. The purchase is the first in a new hospitality fund Portman established to acquire and renovate “big box” hotels in major markets that just need a little TLC.

Westin Peachtree Plaza Atlanta was designed and built by John Portman. It is well known for its revolving Sundial restaurant. (Courtesy of Portman Holdings)

Wrapped in glass and acting as a reflective mirror among downtown’s skyline, the hotel is poised to undergo a renovation by Portman to reposition it before Atlanta hosts the Super Bowl in 2028.