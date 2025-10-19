A cold front brought rain to metro Atlanta and other parts of Georgia on Sunday, a welcome reprieve from the ongoing drought across the state.

The majority of Sunday’s rain should fall between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists are not expecting any severe weather.

The NWS forecasted 0.1 to 1 inch of rain across different parts of the state, but that unfortunately won’t be enough to significantly affect the dry conditions Georgia has experienced this fall.

“Any rainfall is beneficial, but this event won’t produce enough precipitation to put a meaningful dent in the ongoing drought,” the NWS wrote Sunday morning.

More than 96% of the state is either “abnormally dry” or in some degree of drought, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.