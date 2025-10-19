A cold front brought rain to metro Atlanta and other parts of Georgia on Sunday, a welcome reprieve from the ongoing drought across the state.
The majority of Sunday’s rain should fall between 8 a.m. and 1 p.m., according to the National Weather Service. Meteorologists are not expecting any severe weather.
The NWS forecasted 0.1 to 1 inch of rain across different parts of the state, but that unfortunately won’t be enough to significantly affect the dry conditions Georgia has experienced this fall.
“Any rainfall is beneficial, but this event won’t produce enough precipitation to put a meaningful dent in the ongoing drought,” the NWS wrote Sunday morning.
More than 96% of the state is either “abnormally dry” or in some degree of drought, according to the latest data from the U.S. Drought Monitor.
The last time Atlanta saw more than an inch of rain was two months ago, on Aug. 19.
Fall is the driest season in the Southeast, and October is usually the driest month in Georgia. But usually, tropical systems will push in some moisture, which is what helped end a similar dry spell last year when Hurricane Helene dumped a historic 11.12 inches of rain over the city in a 48-hour period.
That level of moisture may not come this year. The National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration’s end-of-year forecast favors hotter and drier than normal conditions over most of Georgia through December. Dry weather is most likely in the northern half of the state.
In metro Atlanta, the rest of this week is expected to be dry, pleasant fall temperatures. Highs will be in the 70s with lows in the 40s and 50s.
The next chance of rain is next weekend.
— Staff writers Rosana Hughes and Drew Kann contributed to this report.
