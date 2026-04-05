Ex-Atlanta ’Housewives’ star must go to therapy to see her kids, judge says

Kim Zolciak, the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star embroiled in a contentious, yearslong divorce with former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann, must attend therapy to keep custody of her children, a judge has ruled.
Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill ruled that Zolciak must send her four children to stay with their father for spring break, according to an order Thursday. In their absence, Zolciak must attend four therapy sessions with a court-assigned doctor, according to the order.
“The current parenting plan does not serve the minor children’s best interest,” Hill wrote in the order.
Zolciak and Biermann have been mired in divorce proceedings for most of the past three years, despite a brief reconciliation in the summer of 2023. They also shared the same home for some time after their separation, only moving to separate residences about a year ago, according to filings in their divorce case.
Last month, Biermann lodged a motion seeking to change the custody arrangement previously negotiated in their divorce proceedings, saying the situation had become untenable.
“The facts surrounding (Zolciak’s) misguided parenting of the children, lack thereof, and blatant mismanagement of parenting responsibilities would be practically unbelievable to anyone not familiar with the circumstances,” he said in the filing.
For one thing, he said, the former reality star has been out of the country instead of spending her assigned time with the four kids, who range in age from 13-15. On the one recent night when she did take the children, one of them was bitten by a dog, he said.
Attorneys for Biermann and Zolciak didn’t respond to requests for comment Sunday afternoon.
Biermann married Zolciak in 2011. The former Falcons linebacker initially filed for divorce in May 2023 but dropped the case that summer when they reconciled. He filed again in August 2023.
Zolciak had a starring role on five seasons of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” and even released a song, “Don’t Be Tardy to the Party,” produced by co-star Kandi Burruss.
However, Burruss, aided by attorney and fellow “Real Housewives” star Phaedra Parks, sued Zolciak over profits from the song.
Zolciak has also made appearances elsewhere in reality television, including a brief stint on “Dancing with the Stars” and a spinoff series starring Biermann and herself.
Zolciak and Biermann ran into financial troubles in the early 2020s, ultimately reaching a deal to avoid foreclosure by agreeing to sell their mansion in Milton.
The premiere episode of Season 17 of “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” airs at 8 p.m. Sunday. The new season includes Parks as a cast member, as well as Atlanta entrepreneur Pinky Cole, who spoke with The Atlanta Journal-Constitution’s Rodney Ho in a recent interview about the new season.