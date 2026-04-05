Arts & Entertainment Ex-Atlanta ’Housewives’ star must go to therapy to see her kids, judge says Season 17 of the franchise, which once featured Kim Zolciak as a star, begins Sunday night. Former Atlanta Falcons linebacker Kroy Biermann (left) and former "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" star Kim Zolciak had their own show, "Don't Be Tardy," which aired from 2012-20. (Courtesy of Bravo)

By Kat Greene 5 hours ago Share

Kim Zolciak, the former “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” star embroiled in a contentious, yearslong divorce with former Atlanta Falcons player Kroy Biermann, must attend therapy to keep custody of her children, a judge has ruled. Cobb County Superior Court Judge Kellie S. Hill ruled that Zolciak must send her four children to stay with their father for spring break, according to an order Thursday. In their absence, Zolciak must attend four therapy sessions with a court-assigned doctor, according to the order.

RELATED PREVIEW: Five things to know about ‘Real Housewives of Atlanta’ Season 17 “The current parenting plan does not serve the minor children’s best interest,” Hill wrote in the order. Zolciak and Biermann have been mired in divorce proceedings for most of the past three years, despite a brief reconciliation in the summer of 2023. They also shared the same home for some time after their separation, only moving to separate residences about a year ago, according to filings in their divorce case. Last month, Biermann lodged a motion seeking to change the custody arrangement previously negotiated in their divorce proceedings, saying the situation had become untenable. “The facts surrounding (Zolciak’s) misguided parenting of the children, lack thereof, and blatant mismanagement of parenting responsibilities would be practically unbelievable to anyone not familiar with the circumstances,” he said in the filing.

For one thing, he said, the former reality star has been out of the country instead of spending her assigned time with the four kids, who range in age from 13-15. On the one recent night when she did take the children, one of them was bitten by a dog, he said.