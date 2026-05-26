Metro Atlanta Former ‘Chrisley Knows Best’ star arrested on DUI charge in metro Atlanta Lindsie Chrisley tells TMZ she plans to fight the DUI-related charges in Cherokee County. Former reality star Lindsie Chrisley was arrested in metro Atlanta over Memorial Day weekend after being accused of driving under the influence and trying to elude law enforcement. (photo courtesy Cherokee County Sheriff's Office)

By Zachary Hansen 13 minutes ago Share

Former reality star Lindsie Chrisley was arrested in metro Atlanta over Memorial Day weekend after being accused of driving under the influence and trying to elude law enforcement. Chrisley was charged Sunday with DUI, attempting to elude, improper passing, reckless driving and speeding, the Cherokee County Sheriff’s Office confirmed to The Atlanta Journal-Constitution on Monday.

The incident report related to the arrest was not immediately available. People Magazine reported the charge was DUI less safe, a misdemeanor in Georgia for an arrest with a blood alcohol concentration below the legal limit. TV personality Lindsie Chrisley speaks onstage during the 'Chrisley Knows Best' panel at the 2016 NBCUniversal Summer Press Day at Four Seasons Hotel Westlake Village on April 1, 2016 in Westlake Village, California. (Photo by Frederick M. Brown/Getty Images) She was released hours later on a nearly $6,000 bond, the sheriff’s office said. Cherokee County is a wealthy northern Atlanta exurb, located roughly 45 minutes northwest of downtown Atlanta.

Chrisley on Monday told TMZ, which was the first media outlet to report on her arrest, that she planned to fight the charges.

“I was pulled over speeding past a car on a two-lane road because they almost hit an animal,” she told TMZ, “and I was trying to miss hitting them and whatever the animal was.” Chrisley is the oldest daughter of Todd Chrisley, whose family has been well-known in both reality TV and political circles. They starred in “Chrisley Knows Best” on the USA Network for nearly a decade, a time that included the family’s move from Roswell to Nashville. Reality stars Todd and Julie Chrisley. In 2022, Todd and his second wife Julie Chrisley were convicted in federal court on charges including tax evasion and bank fraud, leading to prison sentences. They were pardoned in May 2025 by President Donald Trump. Lindsie Chrisley’s arrest comes weeks after her boyfriend, David Landsman, was booked into the same Cherokee County jail.