Georgia Entertainment Scene Pinky Cole promises to bring fresh drama for Season 17 of ‘Real Housewives’ Slutty Vegan founder: ‘Ain’t nothing wrong with a little healthy banter among friends.’ "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast members Shamea Morton (left) and Pinky Cole visit The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to talk with AJC entertainment reporter Rodney Ho about Season 17 of the reality TV series, which debuts Sunday night. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

By Rodney Ho 9 hours ago Share

New “The Real Housewives of Atlanta” cast member and Slutty Vegan founder Pinky Cole promised drama for Season 17 during an interview at The Atlanta Journal-Constitution to promote the franchise’s return tonight on Bravo. Pinky didn’t specify much beyond what was seen in a trailer because housewives are told only to say so much, but she is also well aware Bravo needs fresh eyeballs to a long-running show that has seen ratings slide in recent years.

Pinky Cole (left) said of joining Shamea Morton and the rest of "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast as a new housewife for Season 17: “Sometimes it’s a little nerve-wracking, but at the end of the day, I’m happy that I made the decision to be part of this wonderful group.” (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

Here are highlights from the interview: Shamea on the show’s longevity: “The show continues to evolve with the time as well as the ladies. I was watching Season 6 the other day and some of the ladies’ confessionals, they weren’t even wearing lip liner. The outfits would be like a blazer. Now it’s prom gowns and over the top.” RELATED Ex-Atlanta ’Housewives’ star must go to therapy to see her kids, judge says Pinky on joining RHOA: “I am new to this. There are so many things I’m learning in real time. I get to be around a new group of women, which is rare for me because my head is in a cheeseburger and fries all day long. Sometimes it’s a little nerve-wracking, but at the end of the day, I’m happy that I made the decision to be part of this wonderful group. I think it’s going to be special. People are going to be happy when they see it.” Pinky Cole (right) — pictured speaking with castmate Shamea Morton (center) to AJC reporter Rodney Ho — said of going through Slutty Vegan's bankruptcy while filming the show: " … I truly believe God wanted me to be a vessel to be able to utilize my testimony to educate other people about bankruptcy." (Hyosub Shin/AJC) RELATED Reality TV star says she’s serious about her run for Congress Pinky on being in a sisterhood (even one created by Bravo casting): “I am very independent. I’m a confident woman. I usually walk alone. I’m learning how to share space. I’m almost 40. Maybe this is what I need to be a part of. I get to learn from people who have been on the show.”

Pinky on the high fashion elements of the show: “Some days, I’m a tights-and-a-T-shirt kind of girl. But I’m happy that I have a really good team around me, and I get to play dress-up and my daughter gets to see me. And you’ll see her on the show. She’s like my baby superstar.” Shamea on her career goals: “I’m still doing my music. I’m still singing. Hopefully, I’ll release an album soon. And I want to get into Broadway. When I make the announcement, I’m going to come hang out with you! I want to be on stage singing, dancing and acting.” Shamea on her once-robust relationship with Porsha: “I think we’re just able to coexist in the friend group in a way that doesn’t disrupt the friend group.” Bravo cameras rolled as "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast members Pinky Cole (left) and Drew Sidora (center) met in August with Atlanta restaurateur Kelli Ferrell at the opening of Ferrell's Nana's Chicken & Waffles in Sandy Springs. (Rodney Ho/AJC 2025) Pinky on her relationship with Kelli Ferrell, a fellow restaurateur: “Kelli’s my girl. Her fried green tomatoes are where it’s at. It’s 10 out of 10. She’s one of the people that I’ve gotten really, really close to in the friend group. Anytime I have something going on, she’s texting me, making sure I’m good. And she’s already dealing with her own stuff. That is the definition of a real friend. We have a lot of in common, and it brought us together. We’re both from Baltimore. We both migrated to Atlanta. We both have big families, and we love to cook.”

Pinky on rebuilding Slutty Vegan last year after expenses outgrew revenues and the company fell into massive debt: “I was always 100% committed to Slutty Vegan. Some of that commitment meant that I wasn’t inside of the stores. I was doing thought leadership. What I’ve learned as an entrepreneur is that you have to keep your hands on the wheels at all times. And I truly believe God wanted me to be a vessel to be able to utilize my testimony to educate other people about bankruptcy. So many people have misconceptions about it. Big businesses do it all the time, so they can get a restart. It doesn’t mean you’re broke. You get to see my rise and fall and rise again. That is real life. People need to see more real life when they’re watching these kinds of shows.” Pinky on social media criticism of her life decisions: “There is only one entity assigned to judge me, and you know who that is. Anything else doesn’t matter. I’m focused. I’m in the tunnel, and I can only look straight ahead. That is where I’m at in the next season of my life.” Shamea on doing the reunion show: “That’s the headache of the season. The whole season plays out at reunions. Like you said, we live all this three times: You tape it, you watch it, then you relive in at reunions. You’re like, ‘Please, do we have to do this?’” Pinky on verbal sparring with fellow cast member Angela Oakley: “Angela and I had a run in and you saw a piece of it in the trailer. But you know, ain’t nothing wrong with a little healthy banter among friends. At the end of the day, I’m a grown woman. I can let bygones be bygones. So we’ll see how it plays out on the show.” IF YOU WATCH