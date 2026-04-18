Concert Review After late start, Cardi B wields humor, says Atlanta ‘still my city’ at show With a few special guests, rapper brings her Little Miss Drama Tour to State Farm Arena. She’ll perform again Saturday night. Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at Madison Square Garden on Wednesday, March 25, 2026, in New York City. She is wrapping up the tour Saturday in Atlanta. (Arturo Holmes/Getty Images for Live Nation)

By DeAsia Paige 21 minutes ago Share

Waiting for Cardi B to appear on stage felt nearly as long as waiting for her to embark on her first tour. The Grammy-winning rapper’s Little Miss Drama Tour — her first solo headlining arena outing since debuting in 2016 — stopped at Atlanta’s State Farm Arena on Friday night. It was the first of her two shows in Atlanta. She’ll perform again Saturday night, which concludes the tour.

Cardi B’s arrival to the two-part finale was a bit delayed, though. The artist didn’t step on stage until a few minutes before 10 p.m. — over an hour after her scheduled 8:30 p.m. call time. Before then, Atlanta radio personality Fly Guy DC and DJ Ray G (Cardi B’s official DJ) amped the crowd as more attendees arrived, even enlisting the help of Atlanta rappers YK Niece and Belly Gang Kushington. But the charm of both artists wasn’t enough to make you wonder when Cardi B would finally appear, especially after their performance ended. Fly Guy DC and DJ Ray G continued playing hits and interacting with the crowd. However, the energy felt a bit monotonous as the night neared 9 p.m., reiterating that the show’s structure would’ve fared better with an opening act. By the time Cardi B stepped on stage at 9:48 p.m., her appearance felt like a giant relief. Throughout her two-hour Atlanta concert, the rapper’s infectious personality, charming sense of humor and vicious performance style proved she was worth the wait. Wearing a blue trench coat, Cardi B opened the show with “Hello,” a standout track on her sophomore album “Am I the Drama?,” which dropped in September. She ran through other songs on the album like “Magnet” and “Salute,” later revealing a navy blue bedazzled bodysuit.

For “Money,” Cardi B looked directly into the camera as if she was addressing her biggest hater. A similar moment arrived for “Killin You Hoes.” It was an attitude that, along with the superstar’s many jokes, carried the night. Cardi B’s meteoric rise from reality TV personality to global fame lies in her innate ability to entertain as rigorously with her punch lines as she can with a captivating performance energy that makes you feel like you can throw a punch, even if you’ve never been in a fight.

Cardi B’s performance prowess is all bark and all bite, while somehow making you laugh along the way. She knows how to keep you entertained, especially in the city that she once called home. The Bronx-bred artist lived in Atlanta for a few years while married to Atlanta rapper Offset, whom she divorced in 2024. Cardi B primarily lives in New Jersey now. Cardi B performs onstage during the Little Miss Drama Tour at the Kia Forum on Sunday, Feb. 15, 2026, in Inglewood, Calif. The Grammy-winning rapper’s performance prowess is all bark and all bite, while somehow making you laugh along the way. (Kevin Mazur/Getty Images for Live Nation) “I know I had you out here for a little bit … I got a lot of celebrities here tonight, so y’all better not embarrass me,” Cardi told the crowd, encouraging them to take a shot. Atlanta R&B singer Mariah the Scientist was the night’s first guest. Wearing all pink, she surprised the crowd with her hit “Burning Blue,” and Cardi B became the ultimate hype woman during the performance. The show’s brightest moment arrived when Cardi B, who’s Dominican and Trinidadian, leaned into her Latin roots. Wearing a peacock suit, she performed hits like “Taki Taki,” “Bongos” and her diamond smash hit “I Like It.” The rapper’s Latin portion of the show ended with her background dancers running across the stage while holding several flags representing Caribbean countries like Puerto Rico and the Dominican Republic.

Friday’s concert reached a dull moment for songs like “Pick Up Your Phone” and “Pleasure Principle” — slower tracks on “Am I the Drama?” that didn’t exactly move the needle. But the momentum picked up when Atlanta rap giant Jeezy joined the stage to perform “ErrTime.” The stage transformed into a strip club for tracks “On Dat Money” and “WAP” — Cardi B’s last great hit. Shortly after, during a roughly 15-minute break, the audience was encouraged to participate in a twerking contest, with Cardi B awarding $10,000 to the winner. Wearing a silver robotic suit, Cardi B returned to stage and performed her 2016 Bruno Mars feature “Finesse.” She invited her final guest of the night: T.I. The Atlanta legend performed his newest hit “Let ‘Em Know.” Rapper T.I. performs during halftime of the Hawks-Magic game at State Farm Arena on Monday, March 16, 2026, in Atlanta. The rap legend performed his newest hit, “Let ‘Em Know,” during Cardi B’s show on Friday at State Farm Arena. (Jason Getz/AJC) Another highlight of the show arrived with Cardi B’s performance of “Bartier Cardi,” a standout from her 2018 Grammy-winning album “Invasion of Privacy.” While looking at the camera, she performed as if she were experiencing an exorcism, going full rock star mode while singing menacing lines of lust and luxury.