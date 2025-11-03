Arts & Entertainment

Atlanta’s Jeezy adds new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder

The rapper broke a world record during his Las Vegas residency.
Jeezy poses for photographers upon arrival for Jeezy’s fifth annual Sno Ball at Delta Flight Museum, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
Jeezy poses for photographers upon arrival for Jeezy’s fifth annual Sno Ball at Delta Flight Museum, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)
By
33 minutes ago

Jeezy’s orchestral ambitions just made history.

On Saturday, the Atlanta rapper set a Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra in a hip-hop concert, according to a press release. His historic performance included 101 orchestra members.

The show took place at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the second night of his TM: 101 Live residency there. Guinness World Record adjudicator Andy Glass presented Jeezy with a certificate of the achievement during the concert.

RELATED
Jeezy made an Atlanta rap staple 20 years ago. Its legacy now includes an orchestra

In 2023, he performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra — marking his first orchestra-backed show that inspired a tour and live album.

“This isn’t just a win for me — it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas,” Jeezy said about the honor in the press release. “Thank you to every musician, every fan and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up.”

Jeezy performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in 2023, the Grammy-nominated rapper's first orchestra concert. (Credit: Raftermen)
Jeezy performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra in 2023, the Grammy-nominated rapper's first orchestra concert. (Credit: Raftermen)

Jeezy performed alongside Color of Noize Orchestra during the show, with composer Derrick Hodge and musical director Adam Blackstone. The monumental moment follows Jeezy’s orchestral tour of his 2005 debut studio album “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.” In July, Jeezy dropped a live orchestral version of the album.

His tour stopped at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on July 26, the 20th anniversary of the classic record. Ahead of that show, Jeezy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he created “Thug Motivation” as if his life depended on it.

“I put my heart, soul, blood, sweat and tears into (‘Thug Motivation’),” Jeezy told The AJC via Zoom in July. I looked at it like, ‘Well, if I’m not here, at least they’ll hear what I had to say.’”

Jeezy is slated to continue his Las Vegas residency with two shows on Dec. 19 and 21. In September, he dropped Gangsta Grillz mixtape “Still Snowin’,” reuniting with DJ Drama. The project’s cover art features a Jeezy painting by Atlanta artist Fahamu Pecou.

About the Author

DeAsia is a music and culture reporter for The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. She focuses on the intersection of arts, culture and diverse communities, as well as how emerging social trends are being expressed through the lens of the Atlanta aesthetic. DeAsia's work can be seen in Pitchfork, Essence, Teen Vogue, Elle and more.

More Stories

The Latest

Crazy Crutch

Spelman grad trades jokes with Tracy Morgan on Paramount+ comedy ‘Crutch’

CONCERT REVIEW

Paul McCartney dominates stage at first Atlanta show in nearly a decade

CONCERT REVIEW

Brandy, Monica flaunt their R&B reign at star-studded Atlanta concert

Keep Reading

Paul McCartney dominates stage at first Atlanta show in nearly a decade

A year ago, Young Thug was released from jail. His new era is complex.

The music stopped at Morris Brown. Two decades later, it might start again.

Featured

Fatal arrest of Eurie Martin by deputies amounts to murder.

A last request: He asked for water but ended up in a deadly arrest.

How two obscure races became a referendum on Georgia Power bills

Spelman College gets $38 million donation from philanthropist MacKenzie Scott

2h ago