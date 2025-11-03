Atlanta’s Jeezy adds new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder

Jeezy poses for photographers upon arrival for Jeezy’s fifth annual Sno Ball at Delta Flight Museum, Thursday, Oct. 9, 2025, in Atlanta. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

On Saturday, the Atlanta rapper set a Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra in a hip-hop concert, according to a press release. His historic performance included 101 orchestra members.

The show took place at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the second night of his TM: 101 Live residency there. Guinness World Record adjudicator Andy Glass presented Jeezy with a certificate of the achievement during the concert.

In 2023, he performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra — marking his first orchestra-backed show that inspired a tour and live album.

“This isn’t just a win for me — it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas,” Jeezy said about the honor in the press release. “Thank you to every musician, every fan and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up.”