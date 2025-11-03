Atlanta’s Jeezy adds new title to his resume: Guinness World Record holder

Jeezy’s orchestral ambitions just made history.
On Saturday, the Atlanta rapper set a Guinness World Record for the largest orchestra in a hip-hop concert, according to a press release. His historic performance included 101 orchestra members.
The show took place at Las Vegas’ Planet Hollywood Resort & Casino, the second night of his TM: 101 Live residency there. Guinness World Record adjudicator Andy Glass presented Jeezy with a certificate of the achievement during the concert.
In 2023, he performed with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra — marking his first orchestra-backed show that inspired a tour and live album.
“This isn’t just a win for me — it’s a moment for the culture, for music, and for Vegas,” Jeezy said about the honor in the press release. “Thank you to every musician, every fan and everyone who believed we could take this all the way. A winner is a dreamer who never gave up.”
Jeezy performed alongside Color of Noize Orchestra during the show, with composer Derrick Hodge and musical director Adam Blackstone. The monumental moment follows Jeezy’s orchestral tour of his 2005 debut studio album “Let’s Get It: Thug Motivation 101.” In July, Jeezy dropped a live orchestral version of the album.
His tour stopped at Atlanta’s Fox Theatre on July 26, the 20th anniversary of the classic record. Ahead of that show, Jeezy told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that he created “Thug Motivation” as if his life depended on it.
“I put my heart, soul, blood, sweat and tears into (‘Thug Motivation’),” Jeezy told The AJC via Zoom in July. I looked at it like, ‘Well, if I’m not here, at least they’ll hear what I had to say.’”
Jeezy is slated to continue his Las Vegas residency with two shows on Dec. 19 and 21. In September, he dropped Gangsta Grillz mixtape “Still Snowin’,” reuniting with DJ Drama. The project’s cover art features a Jeezy painting by Atlanta artist Fahamu Pecou.