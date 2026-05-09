Things to do Review: Easy to be smitten by ‘Emma’ from Shakespeare Tavern, Belle Esprit Co-production is a charming take on Jane Austen’s romantic comedy from Atlanta playwright-star Claire F. Martin. Emma (Claire F. Martin) and Knightley (Luke Robbins) keep their connection at arm’s length. (Courtesy of Jeff Watkins)

By Benjamin Carr – ArtsATL 1 hour ago Share

This story was originally published by ArtsATL. This story was originally published by ArtsATL. “Emma,” an Atlanta Shakespeare Company and Belle Esprit Theatre Collective co-production running until May 31 at Shakespeare Tavern Playhouse, is a delightful, must-see take on Jane Austen’s romantic comedy novel. Grab your girlfriends, gather up your bonnets if you’re so inclined and prepare to have a blast.

This production of Atlanta playwright Claire F. Martin’s bold adaptation, in which she also plays the title character, is full of inventive twists on the novel, spirited performances, lush romance and big laughs. Fans of the book and audiences hungry for solid, energetic storytelling will be equally pleased. It's a Jane Austen story. That of course means there must be tea time for Emma (Claire F. Martin). (Courtesy of Jeff Watkins) The novel “Emma,” which has inspired multiple film adaptations — including the 1990s comedy delight “Clueless” — obviously is terrific source material. But in bringing it to the Tavern stage, known for audience interaction, Martin adds in modern dramatic elements to fantastic effect. There are fourth wall breaks akin to Phoebe Waller-Bridge’s one-woman show and TV series “Fleabag,” where the lead character shares her asides with the audience. Deftly staged by director Kati Grace Kirby, the show zips along with constant, sharp humor and energy. The cast appears to be having a great time bringing this quirky array of personalities to life. Even the Tavern’s design team brings its A-game, with the lighting design by Jeff Watkins and set design by Watkins and Joseph Francis Rossidivito expanding the stage to create a unique world for this story.

Jane (Daniela Santiago) comes to visit her cousin, the chatty spinster Miss Bates (Amanda Lindsey McDonald). (Courtesy of Jeff Watkins)

In 1814, in the English countryside, young Emma Woodhouse (Martin) has a passion for matchmaking among the townsfolk, even if she doesn’t exactly have a knack for it. Her former governess (Daniela Santiago) now married, Emma decides to start finding a husband for the shy, sweet Harriet Smith (Golbanoo Setayesh), a new friend who has no money or known family. Right away, Emma encourages Harriet to reject the proposal of a farmer (Keithen Neville) and pursue the vicar Elton (Kevin Roost), who always fawns over everything Emma does. Emma’s closest confidant is the dashing nobleman George Knightley (Luke Robbins), who teases her for constantly meddling in the lives of others and trying to be in charge of everything. But Emma is headstrong and cannot be stopped, which causes no end of shenanigans for her fussy dad (Nicholas Faircloth), a chatterbox neighbor named Miss Bates (Amanda Lindsey McDonald) and others in the town. In her writing and performance, Martin infuses the title character with appealing confidence and spunk, while slyly displaying her flaws from the start. Her own monologues get interrupted so that she can order around staff to get things exactly the way she wants. There’s a tightrope Martin walks throughout the play, balancing whether Emma is independent and daring or just a Type-A control freak. Martin is pitch-perfect, warm and funny as our heroine. Robbins is a good match for her onstage. Their chemistry crackles as he finds her exasperating. Knightley broods a bit, challenges her often and is very dashing and attractive.