Concert Review Faye Webster, ASO bring dreamy pop, special guests to sold-out show Lil Yachty and Father join the Atlanta singer for the first of her two-night stop in the city. Faye Webster was not underdressed at the symphony this time, performing with the ASO at Woodruff Arts Center in Atlanta on Tuesday. (Abbey Cutrer AJC)

Last year, Faye Webster told The Atlanta Journal-Constitution that her random visits to see the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra provided comfort during a breakup — so much so that she named her 2024 album “Underdressed at the Symphony.” Today, the Grammy-winning ensemble continues to be an inspiration for Webster. The folk-pop singer and Atlanta native kicked off her orchestral tour with a sold-out show at Atlanta Symphony Hall on Tuesday night. And, no, Webster was not underdressed.

At 7:40 p.m., she stepped onstage wearing a sheer, curve-hugging black dress with kitten heels to match. "I've sat in these seats so many times, so it's very special to be here," she told the crowd. For more than an hour, Webster, with a 40-piece Atlanta Symphony Orchestra conducted by Jacomo Bairos, delivered a mesmerizing show that breathed new energy into her masterful lyrics on anxiety and romance. Faye Webster performs with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra at tWoodruff Arts Center on Tuesday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Tuesday’s concert began with “Kind Of,” a 2021 track that wrestles with the hesitation of falling in love. The live orchestral arrangement of the track added emotional depth to its repetitive, simplistic lyrics — accentuated by Webster’s soft and slightly squeaky voice.

This became a trend for the duration of the show. Backed by an orchestra (and mostly without her signature pedal steel guitar), Webster’s compelling voice and intricate songwriting took on a life of their own. The tranquil stillness of the symphony added more emotional depth to the 28-year-old’s detailed lyrics — as if you were watching poetry in motion. For “But Not Kiss,” an “Underdressed at the Symphony” standout, the hushed harp solo preceded by thunderous violins made Webster’s one-liners on yearning feel glorious. Similarly, the dreamy orchestral arrangement on “Right Side of My Neck” made Webster’s bedroom pop sound like you’re walking in a garden. With “Lifetime” and “In a Good Way,” Webster’s alluring falsetto captures the bliss and faith of finding a true love, despite her spare lyrics. Webster’s songwriting strength is making emotional vastness sound effortless. And what’s a Faye Webster show without a few special guests? Her former Awful Records labelmate Father joined her on stage for their 2019 collaboration “Flowers.” Her childhood friend Lil Yachty wowed the crowd for his very brief appearance on the song “Lego Ring.” The appearances served as a reminder of Webster’s unyielding love for her hometown and the artists within it. Faye Webster( left) greets rapper Father as they perform with the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra on Tuesday. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC)

Before singing “Car Therapy,” Webster revealed the track made her “obsessed with the idea of wanting to play with an orchestra.” The 2022 song was arranged by Trey Pollard, who first collaborated with Webster for her orchestral EP “Car Therapy Sessions.” “This is the song that really inspired all of it.” The song’s themes of despair and solitude become piercing with the orchestra’s backing, commanding your attention. Faye Webster told the AJC last year that her random visits to see the Atlanta Symphony Orchestra provided comfort during a breakup. On Tuesday, she performed with the ASO. (Abbey Cutrer/AJC) Tuesday’s show ended with the cut “I Know You.” The song, from her 2017 eponymous album, showcased more of Webster’s stirring vocals, with the orchestra forcing her to reach higher notes.