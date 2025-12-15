News

Atlanta’s The Paradox is driving a Black pop-punk revolution

Forget everything you thought punk looked like. Over the past five years, punk and emo streams have surged, driven by TikTok trends and a new wave of artists reshaping the genre. Leading that charge is Atlanta’s The Paradox — a Black punk band breaking stereotypes and sharing stages with legends like Green Day and Jack White. Their rise proves punk has no boundaries, as similar artists bring Black roots back to the forefront of rock. Join the AJC’s Jordan Pettiford as she explores her own passion for the music and the movement redefining what punk means today. Credits: AJC | Spotify | The Paradox, Pierce The Veil/YouTube | theparadoxband, 2anith, 4m4ris, sagepxyy/TikTok | the paradoxband, magnoliapark, mmataband/Instagram | NBC

2:44
AJC | 1 hour ago

How young Black men are making the quarter-zip cool

‘It’s UATL’ podcast: Mandii B talks authenticity and sex positivity

How acrobat Terrance Robinson became part of Cirque du Soleil’s ‘Luzia’

Today's Video Headlines

Atlanta’s The Paradox is driving a Black pop-punk revolution

1h ago
FROM

She's turning high school kitchens into launchpads for culinary careers

'Don’t you wish your tacos were hot like me?': The legend of Beltline Kevin

FROM

Atlanta’s arts funding is shockingly low. Hear what one gallery owner thinks.

More Videos

Chris Carr 'Politically Georgia' candidate forum full interview

Watch the full interview of Georgia Attorney General Chris Carr from the AJC's "Politically Georgia" candidate forum held on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

Brad Raffensperger 'Politically Georgia' candidate forum full interview

Watch the full interview of Georgia Secretary of State Brad Raffensperger from the AJC's "Politically Georgia" candidate forum held on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

Geoff Duncan 'Politically Georgia' candidate forum full interview

Watch the full interview of former Georgia Lt. Gov. Geoff Duncan from the AJC's "Politically Georgia" candidate forum held on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.

Michael Thurmond 'Politically Georgia' candidate forum full interview

Watch the full interview of former DeKalb County CEO Mike Thurmond from the AJC's "Politically Georgia" candidate forum held on Wednesday, Nov. 5, 2025.