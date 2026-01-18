Atlanta Falcons In first act, Matt Ryan hires a coach Arthur Blank probably wouldn’t have New Atlanta Falcons president of football Matt Ryan speaks as Atlanta Falcons owner Arthur M. Blank (left) reacts during a news conference to introduce new Falcons president of football Matt Ryan, Tuesday, Jan. 13, 2026, in Flowery Branch. (Hyosub Shin/AJC)

One thing that history would strongly suggest about new Falcons coach Kevin Stefanski — owner Arthur Blank would not have hired him. Blank’s hiring taste was for first-time coaches — Jim Mora, Bobby Petrino (at the NFL level), Mike Smith, Dan Quinn and Arthur Smith all fit that mold. Raheem Morris had been a head coach, but more than a decade had passed since that time.

The strong pattern of Super Bowl coaches being first-timers may have influenced that trend. And, by contrast, the 43-year-old Stefanski comes straight from a six-year tenure with the Cleveland Browns. Given Blank’s record, particularly on his past two hires, the fact that the Falcons have gone in a different direction is — with all due respect to Atlanta’s favorite multi-billionaire philanthropist — probably a good thing. And particularly so, given who actually did have final authority on this one: franchise legend and new president of football Matt Ryan.

And while only time will reveal Ryan’s acumen for hiring coaches (and general managers, a position he can now focus on filling), it’s hardly unreasonable to think he’ll prove more proficient than Blank.

And for those feeling less than enthused about welcoming to town a coach with a 45-56 career record, and who just got dumped by the Browns after going 8-26 in his final two seasons, perhaps that can offer a morsel of hope. Anybody could have hired John Harbaugh, whose agreement with the New York Giants became official Saturday. But selecting Stefanski — and perhaps convincing him to pick the Falcons — took more doing. While the record is a red flag the size of a garage door, there’s more to his resume than that. Take this into consideration: Since their reboot in 1999, the Browns have been to the playoffs three times. Stefanski was responsible for two of them, the first trip stopping a 17-year drought. And he did it in a division where he was competing with two of the best coaches of this era, before their terms also ran out this season, Mike Tomlin and Harbaugh. It says a bit about him that he was twice chosen the AP’s NFL coach of the year.