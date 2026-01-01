Georgia Entertainment Scene ‘Stranger Things’ shoots a scene at Tara, which screens series finale More than 600 theaters show ending nationwide Dec. 31 and Jan. 1. Anamaria Ross (left) and April Patterson pose in front of a poster before the “Strangers Things” series finale at the Tara Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC)

People are now more likely to stream a new movie than go to a theater, according to a recent Associated Press poll. As a result, movie theaters have lost around 30% of the prepandemic audience. Netflix is a major beneficiary and driver of this shift. When asked at a Time100 event in April if the moviegoing experience is “an outmoded idea,” Netflix chief Ted Sarandos said “it is ― for most people.”

But he did say there is still a place for theaters. It’s why he let monster animated film “KPop Demon Hunters” briefly pop into theaters twice. And after pressure from “Stranger Things” creators the Duffer brothers, Netflix decided to place the series finale in 620 movie theaters across the country for New Year’s Eve and New Year’s Day. RELATED Where in Atlanta to catch the ‘Stranger Things’ series finale in theaters Kyle (from left), Lex, Henry and Sarah Roberts wait to see the “Stranger Things” series finale at the Tara Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) This was an unprecedented move for Netflix, a celebration of one of its biggest hits which produced most of its five seasons in metro Atlanta. And it worked. More than 1.1 million people reserved tickets in advance nationwide, Netflix reported.

And locally owned Tara Atlanta possessed a special calling card no AMC or Regal theater could brag about: it was featured in the actual two-hour series finale.

RELATED ‘Stranger Things’ has cast a spell on metro Atlanta for a decade On New Year’s Eve at 8:05 p.m., Tara owner Chris Escobar strode up to the front of the screen and rewarded Kelly DeVoe and her mom, Riley, free tickets for a future movie for sitting in seats F11 and F12. He then hinted at a possible surprise during the episode. The surprise? In a moment that lasted about 10 seconds, Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) are seen cuddling and kissing in seats F11 and F12 in that same theater in those same seats. When Escobar informed the DeVoes after the lights came up, Kelly looked shocked. “Oh my God! That is so lucky!” she exclaimed. They sat back down and took photos of themselves in those seats. While watching the series finale of "Stranger Things" at the Tara Theatre in Atlanta on New Year's Eve, Kelly DeVoe and her mom, Riley, happened to sit in the same seats where actors Caleb McLaughlin and Sadie Sink kissed during a scene from the show. (Rodney Ho/AJC) Lucas (Caleb McLaughlin) and Max (Sadie Sink) cuddle and kiss while sitting in seats F11 and F12 inside Atlanta’s Tara Theatre during the “Stranger Things” series finale. (Netflix)

Even if that hadn’t happened, Kelly said the experience was well worth the drive from Birmingham, Alabama, where they couldn’t nab a ticket for any 8 p.m. screening. “Hearing everyone clapping was the best part,” she said, especially after a key character saved another one from falling to his death. Netflix, because of union contracts, was not allowed to pocket revenue for the “Stranger Things” screenings. Instead, movie theaters charged patrons a voucher which could be redeemed for food and drink. The exhibitors pocket 100% of the proceeds. The Tara on Wednesday held two sold-out screenings (one at 8 p.m. and a second at 8:15 p.m.), selling more than 500 tickets on Wednesday evening. Escobar expects at least 500 more for multiple screenings on New Year’s Day. Tara charged $7 for concessions, leading to a lengthy line for popcorn, candy and soda. RELATED Benefits from binging? What a study says ahead of ‘Stranger Things’ finale. Christina Wolverton (from left), Will Pugh and Caitlin Pugh pose in front of a “Stranger Things”-themed backdrop before the series finale at the Tara Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, in Atlanta. (Arvin Temkar/AJC) “It’s a real zeitgeist moment,” said Escobar, who spent a bulk of his time before the screening welcoming people into the theater. And to provide an Instagram worthy moment for patrons, management decorated the lobby with a recreation of the “alphabet” wall Joyce (Winona Ryder) created in Season 1 to help communicate with her missing son Will (Noah Schnapp).

Maggie and Warren Van Nus drove 75 miles from Cleveland to see the screening at the Tara for a specific sentimental reason: Maggie’s mother, Margie McDowell, had told her she had her first ever date at the Tara in 1970 to see “Paint Your Wagon,” a Western musical starring Clint Eastwood, Jean Seberg and Lee Marvin. And “Stranger Things” was the first “Netflix and chill”-style date the Van Nuses had nearly a decade ago when the series first came out. The series tickled Maggie’s love for horror while satisfying Warren’s itch for science fiction. But seeing it in a crowd was worth the drive, she said: “We came for the sense of community.” RELATED Atlantan Priah Ferguson on ‘Stranger Things’ end: ‘It’s a bittersweet moment’ Emily Hardaway, a Marietta communications director for the city of Douglasville, came to the Tara on New Year’s Eve to view the final episode of “Stranger Things” specifically for the “shared experience.” (Rodney Ho/AJC) Emily Hardaway of Marietta, wearing a “Stranger Things” T-shirt, came in part because she had a connection to the show as a communications manager in Douglasville, where the Duffer brothers shot scenes at an arcade, a video store and the fictional Hawkins police precinct. She also helped produce an annual “Stranger Things” party in Douglasville held each fall that draws thousands.

“I love the theatrical experience,” she said, waiting in line for popcorn. “I wanted this shared experience. This is a great way to end it.” The audiences, invested in the storylines and characters, did not disappoint. They applauded the opening credits. They cheered when a helicopter blew up. They chuckled as Steve (Joe Keery) and Jonathan (Charlie Heaton) razzed each other. After it was over, Hardaway said she thoroughly enjoyed watching with more than 200 strangers. She and most of the audience sat through the final credits, which included animated references to key moments over five seasons, like a yearbook of sorts for people who invested nearly a decade of their lives to over 42 episodes. “That was a really meaningful way to celebrate the ending of the show,” she said. RELATED From 2024: Final season of ‘Stranger Things’ wraps production in Atlanta After two screenings of the “Stranger Things” series finale at the Tara Theatre on Wednesday, Dec. 31, 2025, employees faced overflowing garbage cans — thanks to the $7 vouchers patrons used for food and drink. (Rodney Ho/AJC)